🏥 Buford, GA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Buford’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on senior care to dental and spa services. Here are a few solid local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Sage Dental

Sage Dental Location: Based in Buford, GA (travel to Suwanee and nearby offices)

Based in (travel to Suwanee and nearby offices) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive base pay + performance bonuses)

Traveling role supporting oral surgery specialists chair side in a fast-paced setting. Comes with monthly travel stipend, low-cost health/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO/holidays, CE credits, and clear growth path into management and senior patient-care roles.

Employer: Le Rêve Esthetics & Head Spa

Location: Buford, GA

Type: Likely part-time/commission-based (listed as “Other”)

Likely (listed as “Other”) Pay: From $12.00/hour + 100% of tips

Boutique spa role for a Georgia-licensed esthetician who loves skincare and wellness. You’ll do customized facials and head spa treatments in a relaxing, upscale environment with a supportive team and room to grow.

Employer: Amada Senior Care

Location: Buford, GA (in-home care / on the road)

(in-home care / on the road) Type: Part-time

Pay: $16/hour (weekdays), $18/hour (weekends)

Great fit if you want flexible hours and meaningful one-on-one work with seniors. Provide companionship, personal care, light housekeeping, and transportation, with health/dental/vision options, referral bonuses, and training to grow your caregiving skills.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the details, and send your resume while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.