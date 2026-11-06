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🏥 Buford, GA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Buford’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on senior care to dental and spa services. Here are a few solid local roles worth a look this week.
Oral Surgery Dental Assistant (Traveling)
- Employer: Sage Dental
- Location: Based in Buford, GA (travel to Suwanee and nearby offices)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (competitive base pay + performance bonuses)
Traveling role supporting oral surgery specialists chair side in a fast-paced setting. Comes with monthly travel stipend, low-cost health/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO/holidays, CE credits, and clear growth path into management and senior patient-care roles.
Licensed Esthetician
- Employer: Le Rêve Esthetics & Head Spa
- Location: Buford, GA
- Type: Likely part-time/commission-based (listed as “Other”)
- Pay: From $12.00/hour + 100% of tips
Boutique spa role for a Georgia-licensed esthetician who loves skincare and wellness. You’ll do customized facials and head spa treatments in a relaxing, upscale environment with a supportive team and room to grow.
[Part-Time] CNA/PCA | Flexible Schedule
- Employer: Amada Senior Care
- Location: Buford, GA (in-home care / on the road)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16/hour (weekdays), $18/hour (weekends)
Great fit if you want flexible hours and meaningful one-on-one work with seniors. Provide companionship, personal care, light housekeeping, and transportation, with health/dental/vision options, referral bonuses, and training to grow your caregiving skills.
If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the details, and send your resume while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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