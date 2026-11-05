🔧 Buford, GA Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Buford’s property scene is busy right now, and that means steady work for people who like hands-on, outdoor, and maintenance jobs. Here are several solid full-time roles hiring in Buford, GA.

Employer: Live Oak Landscape Services, Inc.

Live Oak Landscape Services, Inc. Location: Buford, GA (on-the-road commercial sites)

Buford, GA (on-the-road commercial sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$60,000 per year, based on experience

Lead a commercial landscape crew, run equipment, and keep jobs on schedule and up to company standards. This role is ideal if you have 3+ years of commercial landscape maintenance and want long-term growth, PTO, health & dental insurance, and 401(k) with company match.

Employer: Live Oak Landscape Services, Inc.

Live Oak Landscape Services, Inc. Location: Buford, GA (on-the-road commercial sites)

Buford, GA (on-the-road commercial sites) Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $185 per day

Work with a foreman on mowing, edging, trimming, clean-up, and planting for commercial properties. You’ll use pro-grade mowers and tools, get health & dental insurance, PTO, and 401(k) options, and there’s a possible future foreman promotion if you want to move up.

Employer: American Landmark Apartments

American Landmark Apartments Location: Buford, GA (Preserve at Mill, 400-unit community)

Buford, GA (Preserve at Mill, 400-unit community) Type: Full-time

Salary: Market competitive (not listed)

Handle daily repairs, unit turns, and resident work orders at a large apartment community. This role stands out for its on-call stipend ($100), bonus opportunities (up to $250), 3 weeks’ paid vacation, 30% rent discount, full insurance, 401(k) with 4% match, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer offers room to grow, and you might find a fit you didn’t expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.