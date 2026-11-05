📣 Buford, GA Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles from $7K–$75K+

Buford’s sales scene is busy right now – from summer gigs to full-time careers, there’s solid money on the table if you like talking to people.

Employer: Lotus Sales

Lotus Sales Location: Buford, GA

Type: VOLUNTEER (commission-based internship)

VOLUNTEER (commission-based internship) Pay: $7,000–$20,000+ for the summer (commission + bonuses; average first-year rep $10,000–$14,000)

Door-to-door summer sales with full training and a high-energy team. Great fit for students who want real sales skills, big earning upside, and are open to a full-time Mon–Sat summer schedule (housing options for those who relocate).

Employer: FOREVER Exteriors

FOREVER Exteriors Location: Buford, GA

Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Pay: $50,000–$75,000

You’ll canvass local neighborhoods, talk with homeowners about roof issues, and schedule free inspections – no ladder climbing and no selling. Ideal if you’re driven, like working outside, and have your own car or truck; full training is included.

Employer: OmniCable

Location: Buford, GA

Type: FULL-TIME, entry-level inside sales

FULL-TIME, entry-level inside sales Pay: Competitive wage (plus full benefits)

Entry-level inside sales role selling specialty wire and cable to distributors over the phone, managing a set territory and building long-term accounts. Good match if you have strong phone skills, like a fast-paced environment, and want growth plus benefits like medical, 401(k) match, and tuition help.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read more – the right manager might be willing to train you if you show interest and hustle.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.