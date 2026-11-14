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Buffalo
🏥 Buffalo, WY healthcare hiring now with several roles open
12 days ago
Buffalo’s healthcare scene is busy for a small town—especially at Johnson County Healthcare Center and Amie Holt Care Center. If you’re in nursing, therapy, or surgical services, there are solid options here right now.
Travel Physical Therapist – Inpatient (13-week assignment)
- Employer: ALOIS Healthcare
- Location: Buffalo, WY
- Pay: $2,817 per week
- Type: Internship / Travel, full-time (40 hrs/week, days)
This 13-week inpatient PT contract starts 12/07/2026 and offers strong weekly pay plus tax-free stipends (per confirmation). Great fit if you like rural inpatient work, day shifts, and a focused assignment in a small community hospital.
Registered Nurse – Pre-Op, OR & PACU
- Employer: Johnson County Healthcare Center
- Location: Buffalo, WY
- Pay: $39.88 – $45.83 per hour
- Type: Full-time
Work across pre-op, the OR, and PACU in a modern critical access hospital. Good match if you like variety in your day, close teamwork with surgeons and anesthesia, and strong benefits (403(b) match, health, PTO).
FREE Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Training – Paid While You Learn
- Employer: Amie Holt Care Center / Johnson County Healthcare Center
- Location: Buffalo, WY
- Pay: $17.25/hr during training; $18.61/hr once certified + $2.50/hr evenings/nights
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, Per diem, PRN
Free CNA classes with paid training hours and a job at AHCC after you pass. Great entry point if you’re 16+ and want to break into healthcare without taking on school costs.
Certified Nursing Assistant – Long Term Care
- Employer: Amie Holt Care Center / Johnson County Healthcare Center
- Location: Buffalo, WY
- Pay: From $18.61 per hour
- Type: Full-time, Part-time
Hands-on CNA role in a long-term care setting focused on resident dignity and person-centered care. Ideal if you already have a Wyoming CNA license and want steady hours, 403(b) match, and flexible scheduling.
Director of Surgical Services – RN
- Employer: Johnson County Healthcare Center (contract via InReach Healthcare)
- Location: Buffalo, WY
- Pay: From $95,000 per year
- Type: Full-time, working director
Lead a two-room OR in a small, community-focused hospital while still scrubbing in and providing direct care. Good fit for an experienced OR RN ready for leadership with a mix of GI, general surgery, and ortho cases.
Certified Surgical Technologist (CST) / Surgical Scrub Tech
- Employer: Johnson County Healthcare Center
- Location: Buffalo, WY
- Pay: From $26.36 per hour
- Type: Part-time
Support surgeons in the OR with sterile setup, instruments, and on-call coverage for emergencies. Great for grads of a Surgical Tech program who want OR experience in a tight-knit rural team.
Registered Nurse – Home Health & Hospice
- Employer: Johnson County Healthcare Center
- Location: Buffalo, WY
- Pay: $33.99 – $41.03 per hour
- Type: Full-time
Provide in-home nursing and hospice care around Johnson County, focusing on comfort, symptom management, and family support. Good for RNs who value one-on-one time with patients and meaningful end-of-life care.
RN or LPN – Long Term Care (Amie Holt Care Center)
- Employer: Johnson County Healthcare Center / Amie Holt Care Center
- Location: Buffalo, WY
- Pay: From $36.99 per hour
- Type: Full-time
LTC nurse role with a strong focus on dementia care, resident relationships, and teamwork. Solid choice if you’re an RN or LPN wanting stable hours, 403(b) with match, and room to grow in a supportive setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams are open to talking about schedules, experience levels, and start dates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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