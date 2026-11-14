Buffalo’s healthcare scene is busy for a small town—especially at Johnson County Healthcare Center and Amie Holt Care Center. If you’re in nursing, therapy, or surgical services, there are solid options here right now.

Employer: ALOIS Healthcare

ALOIS Healthcare Location: Buffalo, WY

Pay: $2,817 per week

Type: Internship / Travel, full-time (40 hrs/week, days)

This 13-week inpatient PT contract starts 12/07/2026 and offers strong weekly pay plus tax-free stipends (per confirmation). Great fit if you like rural inpatient work, day shifts, and a focused assignment in a small community hospital.

Employer: Johnson County Healthcare Center

Location: Buffalo, WY

Pay: $39.88 – $45.83 per hour

Type: Full-time

Work across pre-op, the OR, and PACU in a modern critical access hospital. Good match if you like variety in your day, close teamwork with surgeons and anesthesia, and strong benefits (403(b) match, health, PTO).

Employer: Amie Holt Care Center / Johnson County Healthcare Center

Location: Buffalo, WY

Pay: $17.25/hr during training; $18.61/hr once certified + $2.50/hr evenings/nights

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Per diem, PRN

Free CNA classes with paid training hours and a job at AHCC after you pass. Great entry point if you’re 16+ and want to break into healthcare without taking on school costs.

Employer: Amie Holt Care Center / Johnson County Healthcare Center

Location: Buffalo, WY

Pay: From $18.61 per hour

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Hands-on CNA role in a long-term care setting focused on resident dignity and person-centered care. Ideal if you already have a Wyoming CNA license and want steady hours, 403(b) match, and flexible scheduling.

Employer: Johnson County Healthcare Center (contract via InReach Healthcare)

Location: Buffalo, WY

Pay: From $95,000 per year

Type: Full-time, working director

Lead a two-room OR in a small, community-focused hospital while still scrubbing in and providing direct care. Good fit for an experienced OR RN ready for leadership with a mix of GI, general surgery, and ortho cases.

Employer: Johnson County Healthcare Center

Location: Buffalo, WY

Pay: From $26.36 per hour

Type: Part-time

Support surgeons in the OR with sterile setup, instruments, and on-call coverage for emergencies. Great for grads of a Surgical Tech program who want OR experience in a tight-knit rural team.

Employer: Johnson County Healthcare Center

Location: Buffalo, WY

Pay: $33.99 – $41.03 per hour

Type: Full-time

Provide in-home nursing and hospice care around Johnson County, focusing on comfort, symptom management, and family support. Good for RNs who value one-on-one time with patients and meaningful end-of-life care.

Employer: Johnson County Healthcare Center / Amie Holt Care Center

Location: Buffalo, WY

Pay: From $36.99 per hour

Type: Full-time

LTC nurse role with a strong focus on dementia care, resident relationships, and teamwork. Solid choice if you’re an RN or LPN wanting stable hours, 403(b) with match, and room to grow in a supportive setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams are open to talking about schedules, experience levels, and start dates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.