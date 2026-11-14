Buffalo’s food scene is busy, from healthcare kitchens to highway stops. If you like fast-paced work and helping people eat well, these local spots are hiring now.

Employer: Johnson County Healthcare Center

Johnson County Healthcare Center Location: Buffalo, WY

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $17.21/hour

Benefits: 403(b) with match, health, dental, vision, HSA, life insurance, paid time off, paid orientation, EAP, prescription coverage

Serve meals to residents and patients in a healthcare setting, following special diets and keeping things clean and safe. Good fit if you like steady work, helping seniors and patients, and want strong benefits with a clear hourly rate.

Employer: Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops Location: Buffalo, WY

Type: Full-time

Benefits (per listing): Company-funded tuition assistance, paid time off, flexible scheduling, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, career development, competitive pay, hiring immediately

Work in the deli area making salads, sandwiches, and grab-and-go items while helping travelers from all over. Great if you want flexible shifts, room to grow, and like staying busy with a mix of food prep and customer service.

Employer: Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops Location: Buffalo, WY

Type: Full-time

Benefits (per listing): Company-funded tuition assistance, paid time off, flexible scheduling, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, career development, competitive pay, hiring immediately

Take food orders, run the register, and help keep the restaurant area clean and stocked. This is a solid pick if you like talking with people, want fast-paced work, and are open to cross-training into other roles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers here will train the right person with a good attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.