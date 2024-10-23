Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Buffalo's Fire

    Bush Prize awards $500K to strengthen Native voting rights, disability access

    By Grace Fiori,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u3Uky_0wIqRitG00

    Native women's coalition, youth sports tournament also win recognition for innovation in tribal communities

    Two North Dakota organizations transforming their communities – one focused on Indigenous voting rights and another on disability access – have won Bush Foundation awards that will help them expand their impact. North Dakota Native Vote will receive $139,000, while North Dakota Assistive earned $377,000 through the foundation’s annual Bush Prize program.

    The Bush Foundation also recognized two Native-led organizations for their innovative work in tribal communities: Lakota Nation Invitational, which brings together thousands of Indigenous youth for an annual sports tournament, and Minnesota Indian Women’s Sexual Assault Coalition, which leads efforts to end sexual violence against Native women.

    The unrestricted grants, which can cover up to 25% of each organization’s annual expenses, give winners broad freedom to amplify their community impact.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vFlLv_0wIqRitG00
    Staff at North Dakota Assistive, a recipient of the 2024 Bush Prize: North Dakota (Photo courtesy of Strengthen ND).

    The Bush Foundation is a philanthropic fund providing awards to community organizations and individuals throughout North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and regional tribal nations. Each year, their partner Strengthen ND, a rural community development nonprofit, organizes the selection process for the Bush Prize: North Dakota. Native-led community organizations operating within Native communities and tribal nations are also awarded a Bush Prize through a process coordinated by the Good Relatives Collaborative, a Native-led grantmaking organization.

    Bismarck-based North Dakota Native Vote works to strengthen democracy in tribal communities through civic education, community organizing and policy advocacy. The nonprofit was selected out of 36 applicants for helping reservation residents secure proper IDs for voting and increasing Indigenous representation in rural electric cooperative boards.

    In their sixth year of operation, North Dakota Native Vote will use the grant to “expand our initiatives and continue driving positive change in North Dakota,” said North Dakota Native Vote executive director Nicole Donaghy in a statement to Buffalo’s Fire.

    The Bush Prize will allow North Dakota Native Vote to “expand our initiatives and continue driving positive change in North Dakota.”

    Nicole Donaghy, executive director for North Dakota Native Vote

    The nonprofit North Dakota Assistive, with locations in Fargo and Bismarck, provides equipment, training and other resources to North Dakotans in need of vision, hearing, speech or mobility assistance.

    “This award will help us reach more people, foster innovation, expand our services, and ensure that everyone has the tools they need to thrive in their daily lives,” said Jeannie Krull, assistant executive director of North Dakota Assistive.

    North Dakota Assistive stood out to the selection committee for its client-focused services such as low-interest loan programs for individuals seeking assistive technology and a demonstration center that models assistive additions in residences.

    “Both organizations demonstrate extraordinary resilience and resourcefulness, often making the most of what they have at any given time to create the greatest impact,” said Megan Langley, executive director of Strengthen ND, in a statement to Buffalo’s Fire. The statewide nonprofit, which connects rural community organizations with resources, led the selection process within North Dakota.

    Four finalists were awarded $10,000 grants for their work in community care, including North Dakota Full Service Community Schools Consortium, Service Dogs for America, TNT Kids Fitness and Bowman County Job Development Corp.

    Dateline:

    BISMARCK, N.D.

    Related Search

    North DakotaVoting RightsIndigenous youth sportsNorth DakotansBush foundationDisability access

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Oglala Sioux Tribe asks feds to investigate law enforcement
    Buffalo's Fire22 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    US Army Sgt. Greville Clarke charged with 27 Counts at Fort Cavazos in Texas
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Indigenous parents reclaim traditional governance in Bismarck schools
    Buffalo's Fire24 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza4 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    A year as Miss He Sapa Win
    Buffalo's Fire11 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Man from Lucedale Receives Sentence for 25 Counts of Child Exploitation
    Mississippi News Group9 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebrations unite generations
    Buffalo's Fire7 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Three Affiliated Tribes emergency responders combat 11,000-acre Bear Den Fire
    Buffalo's Fire18 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Check out local Documenters’ published notes from public meetings in Mandan, Lincoln, Bismarck and Fort Yates.
    Buffalo's Fire9 days ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 hours ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy