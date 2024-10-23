Bush Prize awards $500K to strengthen Native voting rights, disability access

Native women's coalition, youth sports tournament also win recognition for innovation in tribal communities

Two North Dakota organizations transforming their communities – one focused on Indigenous voting rights and another on disability access – have won Bush Foundation awards that will help them expand their impact. North Dakota Native Vote will receive $139,000, while North Dakota Assistive earned $377,000 through the foundation’s annual Bush Prize program.

The Bush Foundation also recognized two Native-led organizations for their innovative work in tribal communities: Lakota Nation Invitational, which brings together thousands of Indigenous youth for an annual sports tournament, and Minnesota Indian Women’s Sexual Assault Coalition, which leads efforts to end sexual violence against Native women.

The unrestricted grants, which can cover up to 25% of each organization’s annual expenses, give winners broad freedom to amplify their community impact.

Staff at North Dakota Assistive, a recipient of the 2024 Bush Prize: North Dakota (Photo courtesy of Strengthen ND).

The Bush Foundation is a philanthropic fund providing awards to community organizations and individuals throughout North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and regional tribal nations. Each year, their partner Strengthen ND, a rural community development nonprofit, organizes the selection process for the Bush Prize: North Dakota. Native-led community organizations operating within Native communities and tribal nations are also awarded a Bush Prize through a process coordinated by the Good Relatives Collaborative, a Native-led grantmaking organization.

Bismarck-based North Dakota Native Vote works to strengthen democracy in tribal communities through civic education, community organizing and policy advocacy. The nonprofit was selected out of 36 applicants for helping reservation residents secure proper IDs for voting and increasing Indigenous representation in rural electric cooperative boards.

In their sixth year of operation, North Dakota Native Vote will use the grant to “expand our initiatives and continue driving positive change in North Dakota,” said North Dakota Native Vote executive director Nicole Donaghy in a statement to Buffalo’s Fire.

“The Bush Prize will allow North Dakota Native Vote to “expand our initiatives and continue driving positive change in North Dakota.” Nicole Donaghy, executive director for North Dakota Native Vote

The nonprofit North Dakota Assistive, with locations in Fargo and Bismarck, provides equipment, training and other resources to North Dakotans in need of vision, hearing, speech or mobility assistance.

“This award will help us reach more people, foster innovation, expand our services, and ensure that everyone has the tools they need to thrive in their daily lives,” said Jeannie Krull, assistant executive director of North Dakota Assistive.

North Dakota Assistive stood out to the selection committee for its client-focused services such as low-interest loan programs for individuals seeking assistive technology and a demonstration center that models assistive additions in residences.

“Both organizations demonstrate extraordinary resilience and resourcefulness, often making the most of what they have at any given time to create the greatest impact,” said Megan Langley, executive director of Strengthen ND, in a statement to Buffalo’s Fire. The statewide nonprofit, which connects rural community organizations with resources, led the selection process within North Dakota.

Four finalists were awarded $10,000 grants for their work in community care, including North Dakota Full Service Community Schools Consortium, Service Dogs for America, TNT Kids Fitness and Bowman County Job Development Corp.

Dateline:

BISMARCK, N.D.