Buffalo’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, from entry-level reps to director roles at big-name firms. Here are several solid options if you like closing deals or shaping brand stories.

Employer: Cintas (Fortune 500)

Cintas (Fortune 500) Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: Full-time, Outside B2B Sales

Compensation: $60,000 – $150,000/year (base + commission + bonuses)

You’ll sell facility services (uniforms, cleaning, safety products) to local businesses, using Cintas’ structured sales training, CRM tools, and a set weekly office/field schedule. Role includes car allowance, strong benefits, and clear paths to grow your sales career.

Employer: PwC

Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: Full-time, Director level

Salary Range: $122,500 – $423,780/year (plus annual discretionary bonus)

Lead internal communications strategy for firmwide initiatives, advising leaders on messaging, change management, and employee engagement. Best for someone with 8+ years in corporate communications who can turn complex ideas into clear, executive-ready content.

Employer: PwC

Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: Full-time, Director level

Salary Range: $122,500 – $423,780/year (plus annual discretionary bonus)

Own integrated marketing strategy and planning, from market insights to campaign prioritization and measurement. Ideal if you have 8+ years in marketing or sales, are comfortable influencing senior stakeholders, and like using data to guide big-picture marketing decisions.

Employer: Ferguson

Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: Full-time, Inside Sales

Pay Range: $18.71 – $29.92/hour (bonus/incentive eligible)

(bonus/incentive eligible) Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Support customers with industrial pipe, valve, and fitting orders, quotes, and deliveries while working closely with the sales team. Good fit if you have 3–5 years of sales or customer service, like problem-solving, and want steady hours plus strong benefits.

Employer: Luxury resale business (name not listed)

Luxury resale business (name not listed) Location: Buffalo, NY (in-person)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.00 – $22.00/hour

Schedule: ~3 days per week

Host live shopping shows on TikTok/Whatnot to sell luxury handbags and accessories, answer questions in real time, and create short social content. Great if you love fashion, are comfortable on camera, and enjoy turning viewers into buyers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Buffalo employers are hiring across levels, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.