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Buffalo
📅 Haitian Konpa dance class & social at The Rose
5 days ago
📅 Haitian Konpa dance night at The Rose
Try something new and fun with a Haitian Konpa dance class and social at The Rose Bar Buffalo, 199 Scott Street, Buffalo, NY 14204.
- Date: November 21, 2026
- Time: Starts at 6:00 PM
- Cost: $15
- Phone: (716) 240-9579
This is The Rose’s first-ever dance class and social, led by special instructor Shi Vibez, bringing Caribbean flavor and cultural history to Buffalo.
Grab a friend, learn some new moves, and enjoy a cultural night out. Call (716) 240-9579 or visit their website if you have questions before you go.
More Info: Event: Haitian Konpa Dance Class at The Rose - Vis...
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