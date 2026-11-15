📅 Haitian Konpa dance night at The Rose

Try something new and fun with a Haitian Konpa dance class and social at The Rose Bar Buffalo, 199 Scott Street, Buffalo, NY 14204.

Date: November 21, 2026

Time: Starts at 6:00 PM

Starts at Cost: $15

Phone: (716) 240-9579

This is The Rose’s first-ever dance class and social, led by special instructor Shi Vibez, bringing Caribbean flavor and cultural history to Buffalo.

Grab a friend, learn some new moves, and enjoy a cultural night out. Call (716) 240-9579 or visit their website if you have questions before you go.