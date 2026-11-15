Buffalo’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from grocery to fashion to healthcare call centers. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there’s a good mix of leadership and entry‑level roles here.

Employer: Citi Trends

Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $52,000–$57,000/year

Lead a fast‑paced fashion discount store, run daily operations, and grow a team from your own community. This is a good fit if you have 3–5 years of store management and want promotion-from-within, health & dental, paid vacation, 401(k), and paid training.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone/Tires Plus network)

Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.26–$28.53/hour + $1,000 sign-on bonus (for first-time hires)

Help customers keep their cars safe while you learn the business and grow into bigger roles. Comes with day‑one medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/holidays, ASE training, and clear career paths across 2,200+ locations.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 1000 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00–$18.50/hour

Support the Store Manager with daily operations, merchandising, and leading associates in a busy discount store. Expect hands‑on work (stocking, cleaning, cash handling) plus access to medical, retirement plans, and educational assistance for long‑term growth.

Employer: Sunglass Hut / EssilorLuxottica

Location: Walden Galleria, Buffalo, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.45–$27.96/hour (plus potential bonus/commission)

Run a fashion‑forward sunglasses shop inside Macy’s, leading a small team and driving sales on the floor. You’ll coach staff, stay on top of trends, and get access to a first‑class benefits package with health care, retirement savings, paid time off, and employee discounts.

Employer: Catholic Health System

Location: Administrative Regional Training Center, Buffalo, NY

Type: Full-time, Days (7am–5pm, variable)

Front‑line customer service in a healthcare contact center, handling patient calls, scheduling, and referrals while mentoring junior staff. Good for someone with strong typing and computer skills who wants steady daytime hours in an office‑style setting.

Employer: Tops Friendly Markets

Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: Part-time (in-person)

Pay: $23.40–$28.18/hour

Work the front end at a local grocery store, running the register, helping customers, and keeping the front of the store organized. This role offers a flexible schedule and even relocation assistance, plus plenty of customer interaction.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have more openings nearby and clear paths to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.