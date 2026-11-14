Buffalo’s transport scene is busy right now, from local delivery to long-haul and diesel work. If you like being on the road or under the hood, there are a few solid options to check out.

Employer: Co Lines INC / KDA Logistics

Co Lines INC / KDA Logistics Location: Buffalo, NY (OTR, all 48 states)

Pay: $6,000–$9,000 per week gross , clean weekly check $1,000–$3,500+

, clean weekly check Type: Full-time, Contract (Lease-to-own, Class A CDL)

This is a lease-to-own setup with $0 down, no credit check, and no balloon payment at the end. Multiple late-model trucks (including 2023–2026 Kenworth & Freightliner) are available, 75–88% of gross revenue paid, fuel discounts, bonuses, and a $3,000 sign-on bonus if you’re ready to run 2–3+ weeks OTR.

Employer: The Aaron's Company, Inc.

Location: Buffalo, NY

Pay: $19.00–$20.00 per hour

Type: Part-time

Store-based delivery role where you drive, deliver, install, and pick up furniture and electronics while helping customers use their products. Comes with Sundays off, another day off during the week, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and on-demand pay, plus good growth paths inside the company.

Employer: Island Tech Services

Location: Buffalo, NY (on-site)

Pay: $30–$32 per hour

Type: Full-time

Hands-on heavy-duty diesel mechanic role working on specialized emergency vehicles and fire pump systems. Monday–Friday schedule, health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and the chance to support first responders while using your Class B (or A) CDL and 5+ years of diesel experience.

If one of these fits you, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.