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Buffalo
📅 Sister Circle book club for Black women, Nov. 14
3 days ago
📅 Supportive book club for Black women at Merriweather Library
The Sister Circle Book Club is an in-person book discussion group created for Black women to connect in a safe, supportive space.
The group focuses on healing, self-discovery, personal growth, and real life through books and shared experiences.
- Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026
- Time: 2:00pm – 3:00pm (Eastern Time)
- Location: Meeting Room, Frank E. Merriweather, Jr. Branch (Buffalo & Erie County Public Library)
- Audience: Adults
- Category: Book Club
For more details or questions, email miquitapotts12@gmail.com.
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