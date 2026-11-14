📅 Supportive book club for Black women at Merriweather Library

The Sister Circle Book Club is an in-person book discussion group created for Black women to connect in a safe, supportive space.

The group focuses on healing, self-discovery, personal growth, and real life through books and shared experiences.

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Time: 2:00pm – 3:00pm (Eastern Time)

(Eastern Time) Location: Meeting Room , Frank E. Merriweather, Jr. Branch (Buffalo & Erie County Public Library)

, (Buffalo & Erie County Public Library) Audience: Adults

Category: Book Club

For more details or questions, email miquitapotts12@gmail.com.