Buffalo’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in healthcare, construction, and digital marketing. Here are several high‑impact management roles hiring today.

Employer: Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: Full-time, first shift

Salary: $77,670 – $96,153 + comprehensive benefits

This role supports the Office of Cancer Education & Training, helping run daily operations, finances, HR coordination, and cross‑department projects. Good fit if you have strong admin/operations experience and want to grow in an academic medical setting.

Employer: KALCON

Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000 – $200,000

Lead mission‑critical data center construction projects as the owner’s on‑site rep, overseeing contractors, schedule, quality, safety, and commissioning. Ideal for someone with 5+ years on large commercial/industrial builds and strong field leadership skills.

Employer: Michael Page (recruiting for a multifamily developer/GC)

(recruiting for a multifamily developer/GC) Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: $100,000 – $130,000 + comprehensive benefits

Run multifamily housing projects from award through closeout, managing budgets, schedules, contracts, and subcontractors. Great if you have 5+ years PM experience on apartments or mixed‑use projects and want to own projects end‑to‑end.

Employer: Michael Page (Property industry client)

(Property industry client) Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: $90,000 – $120,000 + 401(k), PTO, healthcare

Manage multifamily wood‑frame projects from planning through completion, tracking schedules, budgets, and documentation. Good match if you’ve led construction projects before and want steady local work with full benefits.

Employer: Health Research, Inc. (HRI) – Roswell Park Division

Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: Full-time, first shift, grant‑funded

Salary: $117,252 – $142,646 + comprehensive benefits

Lead project management and continuous improvement for Roswell’s GMP Engineering and Cell Manufacturing Facility (GEM). You’ll build processes, dashboards, and KPIs across complex cell therapy and biotech programs—great for seasoned PMs with healthcare or operations backgrounds.

Employer: Rich Products Corporation

Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: Full-time, director level

Salary: $155,978 – $259,963 (base range)

Own the global MarTech product strategy for this major food company—portfolio governance, roadmaps, vendor management, and adoption across regions. Best for leaders with 10+ years in digital/MarTech product management and experience driving enterprise‑wide change.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.