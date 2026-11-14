undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Buffalo
👔 Buffalo NY Executive & Management Roles With Multiple $100K+ Openings
3 days ago
Buffalo’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in healthcare, construction, and digital marketing. Here are several high‑impact management roles hiring today.
Associate Department Administrator
- Employer: Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Location: Buffalo, NY
- Type: Full-time, first shift
- Salary: $77,670 – $96,153 + comprehensive benefits
This role supports the Office of Cancer Education & Training, helping run daily operations, finances, HR coordination, and cross‑department projects. Good fit if you have strong admin/operations experience and want to grow in an academic medical setting.
Field Project Manager – Data Center Construction
- Employer: KALCON
- Location: Buffalo, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $140,000 – $200,000
Lead mission‑critical data center construction projects as the owner’s on‑site rep, overseeing contractors, schedule, quality, safety, and commissioning. Ideal for someone with 5+ years on large commercial/industrial builds and strong field leadership skills.
Multifamily Construction Project Manager
- Employer: Michael Page (recruiting for a multifamily developer/GC)
- Location: Buffalo, NY
- Type: Full-time, permanent
- Salary: $100,000 – $130,000 + comprehensive benefits
Run multifamily housing projects from award through closeout, managing budgets, schedules, contracts, and subcontractors. Great if you have 5+ years PM experience on apartments or mixed‑use projects and want to own projects end‑to‑end.
Multifamily Construction Project Manager
- Employer: Michael Page (Property industry client)
- Location: Buffalo, NY
- Type: Full-time, permanent
- Salary: $90,000 – $120,000 + 401(k), PTO, healthcare
Manage multifamily wood‑frame projects from planning through completion, tracking schedules, budgets, and documentation. Good match if you’ve led construction projects before and want steady local work with full benefits.
Manager of Project Management and Operational Excellence
- Employer: Health Research, Inc. (HRI) – Roswell Park Division
- Location: Buffalo, NY
- Type: Full-time, first shift, grant‑funded
- Salary: $117,252 – $142,646 + comprehensive benefits
Lead project management and continuous improvement for Roswell’s GMP Engineering and Cell Manufacturing Facility (GEM). You’ll build processes, dashboards, and KPIs across complex cell therapy and biotech programs—great for seasoned PMs with healthcare or operations backgrounds.
Director, Enterprise MarTech Products & Operations
- Employer: Rich Products Corporation
- Location: Buffalo, NY
- Type: Full-time, director level
- Salary: $155,978 – $259,963 (base range)
Own the global MarTech product strategy for this major food company—portfolio governance, roadmaps, vendor management, and adoption across regions. Best for leaders with 10+ years in digital/MarTech product management and experience driving enterprise‑wide change.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists related roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.