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Buffalo
📅 Free Soulful Christmas event on Dec 5 in Buffalo
3 days ago
📅 Free Soulful Christmas event in Buffalo
Enjoy a free holiday event, Soulful Christmas, presented by the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor.
- Date: December 5, 2026
- Time: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
- Location: Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor
- Address: 143 Broadway, Buffalo, NY 14203
- Price: FREE
- Phone: (716) 322-1002
It’s an all-day community celebration, open to the public. If you’d like more information, you can call the number above or use the event website or email listed on the organizer’s page.
More Info: Soulful Christmas | Buffalo, NY 14203
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