📅 Free Soulful Christmas event in Buffalo

Enjoy a free holiday event, Soulful Christmas, presented by the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor.

Date: December 5, 2026

December 5, 2026 Time: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Location: Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor

Address: 143 Broadway, Buffalo, NY 14203

Price: FREE

FREE Phone: (716) 322-1002

It’s an all-day community celebration, open to the public. If you’d like more information, you can call the number above or use the event website or email listed on the organizer’s page.