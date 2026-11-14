Buffalo’s finance scene is busy right now, from big global firms to steady public sector roles. If you’re numbers‑savvy, there’s a good mix of corporate, consulting, and government options here.

Employer: JPMorganChase

JPMorganChase Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive total rewards package (base + potential commissions/bonus; details shared in hiring process)

Advise individuals and families on investments and full financial planning using J.P. Morgan’s platform and tech tools. You’ll build a book of business, deepen client relationships, and use your Series 7, 66, and insurance licenses (or obtain them within 60 days).

Employer: PwC

Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + annual discretionary bonus, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO and more

Lead SAP FI/FICO/Central Finance workstreams for major clients, guiding teams and shaping finance transformation projects. Great fit if you have 5+ years’ experience, a bachelor’s degree, and want to blend accounting know‑how with tech and consulting.

Employer: XChange Software Inc

Location: Buffalo, NY (Fully Onsite)

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on senior accounting role where you’ll lean on advanced Excel and public accounting experience. You’ll need either a Master’s in Accounting or an active CPA, plus 2–6 years of experience and the ability to work independently.

Employer: Firstsource

Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: Full-time (day shifts; extended hours at month‑end)

(day shifts; extended hours at month‑end) Salary: Starting at $22/hour

Entry‑ to mid‑level finance role handling payment posting, deposits, reconciliations, and A/R in a fast‑paced department. Good for someone detail‑oriented with basic accounting or payment processing experience and solid Microsoft Office skills.

Employer: Buffalo Public Schools

Location: 427 City Hall, Buffalo, NY 14202

Type: Permanent/Provisional (Civil Service)

Salary: $42,909 – $48,927

Deadline: Final filing date November 20, 2026

Steady civil service role doing account‑keeping, payroll support, reconciliations, and typing for the school district. Requires a high school diploma (or equivalent) plus bookkeeping/accounting and typing/keyboarding coursework or related experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.