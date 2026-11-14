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💰 Buffalo NY Accounting & Finance Roles With Multiple Openings
Buffalo’s finance scene is busy right now, from big global firms to steady public sector roles. If you’re numbers‑savvy, there’s a good mix of corporate, consulting, and government options here.
Private Client Advisor – J.P. Morgan Wealth Management
- Employer: JPMorganChase
- Location: Buffalo, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive total rewards package (base + potential commissions/bonus; details shared in hiring process)
Advise individuals and families on investments and full financial planning using J.P. Morgan’s platform and tech tools. You’ll build a book of business, deepen client relationships, and use your Series 7, 66, and insurance licenses (or obtain them within 60 days).
SAP Finance Consultant – Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Buffalo, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + annual discretionary bonus, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO and more
Lead SAP FI/FICO/Central Finance workstreams for major clients, guiding teams and shaping finance transformation projects. Great fit if you have 5+ years’ experience, a bachelor’s degree, and want to blend accounting know‑how with tech and consulting.
Senior Accountant
- Employer: XChange Software Inc
- Location: Buffalo, NY (Fully Onsite)
- Type: Full-time, permanent
- Salary: Not listed
Hands‑on senior accounting role where you’ll lean on advanced Excel and public accounting experience. You’ll need either a Master’s in Accounting or an active CPA, plus 2–6 years of experience and the ability to work independently.
Payment Processor
- Employer: Firstsource
- Location: Buffalo, NY
- Type: Full-time (day shifts; extended hours at month‑end)
- Salary: Starting at $22/hour
Entry‑ to mid‑level finance role handling payment posting, deposits, reconciliations, and A/R in a fast‑paced department. Good for someone detail‑oriented with basic accounting or payment processing experience and solid Microsoft Office skills.
Account Clerk Typist – Guidance & Counseling Services
- Employer: Buffalo Public Schools
- Location: 427 City Hall, Buffalo, NY 14202
- Type: Permanent/Provisional (Civil Service)
- Salary: $42,909 – $48,927
- Deadline: Final filing date November 20, 2026
Steady civil service role doing account‑keeping, payroll support, reconciliations, and typing for the school district. Requires a high school diploma (or equivalent) plus bookkeeping/accounting and typing/keyboarding coursework or related experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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