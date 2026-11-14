Buffalo has several lovely cats hoping for a safe, cozy home. Here are a few local kitties who are ready to meet you.

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $0 (no fee listed)

(no fee listed) Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Buffalo, NY)

Source: adoptapet

About Mia:

Mia was found in an apartment complex and lovingly cared for while her finder searched for an owner. She has no microchip, has been vaccinated, and was checked for worms (negative). Her current family says she is very sweet and playful, gets along great with their cats, is good with a small senior poodle, and is also great with kids. They simply cannot afford another pet and are hoping Mia finds a loving forever home.

👉 Meet Mia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown or chocolate

Brown or chocolate Shelter: The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter

Phone: (716) 851-5694

Source: adoptapet

This young brown/chocolate Domestic Shorthair girl is waiting at The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter. If you’re looking for a classic, easygoing house cat, she could be a great match. Call the shelter for the latest info on her personality, adoption fee, and whether she’s spayed and vaccinated.

👉 Meet this brown Domestic Shorthair and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter

Phone: (716) 851-5694

Source: adoptapet

This sleek all-black young female is also at The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter. Black cats are often overlooked, but they’re just as loving and fun as any other kitty. Reach out to the shelter to learn more about her temperament, medical status, and adoption process.

👉 Meet this black Domestic Shorthair and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Shelter: The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter

Phone: (716) 851-5694

Source: adoptapet

This baby black kitten is full of potential and ready to grow up in a loving home. She’s at The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter, where staff can tell you more about her care needs, socialization, and adoption fee.

👉 Meet this black kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Buffalo area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful kitties. Call the listed shelter or visit their online profiles to learn more, schedule a visit, or start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.