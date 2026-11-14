Buffalo’s building scene is busy, and skilled trades are in demand. Here are several solid roles with steady work and clear pay info.

Employer: Michael Page

Michael Page Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $100,000 – $130,000 + benefits

+ benefits Work with a stable commercial contractor across healthcare, education, industrial, and more. You’ll own detailed cost estimates and quantity takeoffs for complex projects, using top estimating software and working closely with project teams.

Employer: Michael Page

Michael Page Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $110,000 – $130,000 + 401(k), medical, PTO

+ 401(k), medical, PTO Lead day-to-day site operations for a local GC with work close to home. You’ll coordinate subs, keep schedules on track, and handle on-site issues while getting a vehicle allowance, gas, and ESOP benefits.

Employer: Anonymous (commercial/industrial mechanical services)

Anonymous (commercial/industrial mechanical services) Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $65,000 – $100,000 (based on experience)

(based on experience) Run commercial and industrial plumbing service projects from estimate to closeout. Mix field know-how with project management, customer relations, and profitability, with perks like health insurance, PTO, 401(k) match, bonuses, profit-sharing, and vehicle allowance.

Employer: GTI Fabrication

Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $22 – $45/hour

Support modular data center builds and industrial systems at a fast-growing manufacturer. You’ll install and troubleshoot plant electrical systems, read blueprints, and help keep production running, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has room for growth and related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.