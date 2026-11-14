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Buffalo
🚧 Buffalo Construction Jobs With Multiple Skilled Trade Openings
2 days ago
Buffalo’s building scene is busy, and skilled trades are in demand. Here are several solid roles with steady work and clear pay info.
Commercial Construction Estimator
- Employer: Michael Page
- Location: Buffalo, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000 – $130,000 + benefits
- Work with a stable commercial contractor across healthcare, education, industrial, and more. You’ll own detailed cost estimates and quantity takeoffs for complex projects, using top estimating software and working closely with project teams.
Construction Superintendent
- Employer: Michael Page
- Location: Buffalo, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,000 – $130,000 + 401(k), medical, PTO
- Lead day-to-day site operations for a local GC with work close to home. You’ll coordinate subs, keep schedules on track, and handle on-site issues while getting a vehicle allowance, gas, and ESOP benefits.
Service Plumbing Project Manager
- Employer: Anonymous (commercial/industrial mechanical services)
- Location: Buffalo, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $65,000 – $100,000 (based on experience)
- Run commercial and industrial plumbing service projects from estimate to closeout. Mix field know-how with project management, customer relations, and profitability, with perks like health insurance, PTO, 401(k) match, bonuses, profit-sharing, and vehicle allowance.
Electrician (Industrial / Journeyman)
- Employer: GTI Fabrication
- Location: Buffalo, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22 – $45/hour
- Support modular data center builds and industrial systems at a fast-growing manufacturer. You’ll install and troubleshoot plant electrical systems, read blueprints, and help keep production running, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) match.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has room for growth and related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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