🏛️ Buffalo 2026–27 Property Assessment Grievance Guide

This guide explains how Buffalo property owners can challenge their 2026–2027 property assessments with the City’s Board of Assessment Review (BAR).

You can challenge only the assessed value, not your tax bill. Tax rates are set by the city, school district, and county. Buffalo assesses at 100% of market value, so your assessment should be close to what your property would sell for on the open market.

The BAR can lower your assessment or leave it the same. It cannot raise it. Filing is free, and you do not need a lawyer, unless you are fixing a simple clerical or math error on the tax bill.

Valid reasons to file a grievance

There are four legal grounds:

Too high (excessive) – assessed for more than it would sell for.

– assessed for more than it would sell for. Unfair compared to others (unequal) – assessed at a higher share of value than similar properties.

– assessed at a higher share of value than similar properties. Wrong by law (unlawful) – wrong method or data used, or the property is exempt or outside city limits.

– wrong method or data used, or the property is exempt or outside city limits. Wrong category (misclassified) – put in the wrong class, like a home taxed as commercial.

You must state what you think the true market value is and what the assessment should be, and you must prove it.

Building your evidence

Check your property record card on www.buffalony.gov for errors in square footage, bedrooms, baths, or condition. Then look up comparable sales using COMPER for Citizens, focusing on:

Same tax neighborhood and property class ( 210, 220, 230 )

and property class ( ) Similar style, size, condition, and quality

You can also use:

Recent appraisal

Recent purchase price or listing

Repair estimates and photos

If the BAR asks for documents and you do not provide them, your case can be dismissed.

How to file form RP-524 (6 steps)

Review your tentative assessment on December 1, 2026. Get form RP-524 from buffalony.gov or call 716-851-5733, option 1. On Part 1, put the tentative roll value in item 6 and your market-value estimate in item 7. In Parts 2 and 3, attach evidence and check your grounds. In Part 5, sign and date. Fill Part 4 only if you have a representative. Choose in-person, virtual, or non-hearing and give a phone and email.

The signed original must be received (not postmarked) by 4:30 p.m. on December 31, 2026. No email or fax. File a separate RP-524 for each parcel.

What happens after you file

You will get a hearing date and time by mail. Hearings can be in person, by phone/computer, or on paperwork only. If you attend, you are sworn in and present your evidence. The BAR sends you a written decision with reasons.

If you still disagree:

Owner-occupied 1–3 family homes : file a Small Claims Assessment Review (SCAR) with the Erie County Clerk for $30 .

: file a with the for . All other properties: file a tax certiorari case in State Supreme Court.

You must file within 30 days after the final roll.

Key dates

July 1, 2026 – Valuation date (market value as of this day)

– Valuation date (market value as of this day) December 1, 2026 – Tentative roll published; exemption deadline

– Tentative roll published; exemption deadline December 1–31, 2026 – Grievance period (deadline 4:30 p.m., Dec 31 )

– Grievance period (deadline ) January–February 2027 – BAR hearings and decisions

– BAR hearings and decisions March 1, 2027 – Final roll filed; 30-day court filing window starts

For help, contact the City of Buffalo Department of Assessment & Taxation, 65 Niagara Square, Room 101, phone 716-851-5733, Ext 1, or visit www.buffalony.gov.