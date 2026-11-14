📅 Enigma Variations & Bach at Kleinhans Music Hall

Enjoy a rich night of classical music at Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle, Buffalo, NY 14201.

Performances run March 19, 2027, recurring daily with shows on Friday at 10:30am and Saturday at 7:30pm.

Tickets range from $17–$73. For details or to purchase, call (716) 885-5000 or visit the event website.

The program, led by conductor Robert Moody with pianist Orion Weiss, features:

J.S. Bach : Concerto No. 3

: Concerto No. 3 J.S. Bach : Concerto No. 1

: Concerto No. 1 Bach/Stokowski : Komm, süsser Tod

: Komm, süsser Tod Elgar: Enigma Variations

It’s designed for relaxed, focused listening, with music that highlights warmth, character, and quiet beauty.