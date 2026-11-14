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📅 Classical concert: Enigma Variations & Bach in Buffalo
12 days ago
📅 Enigma Variations & Bach at Kleinhans Music Hall
Enjoy a rich night of classical music at Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle, Buffalo, NY 14201.
Performances run March 19, 2027, recurring daily with shows on Friday at 10:30am and Saturday at 7:30pm.
Tickets range from $17–$73. For details or to purchase, call (716) 885-5000 or visit the event website.
The program, led by conductor Robert Moody with pianist Orion Weiss, features:
- J.S. Bach: Concerto No. 3
- J.S. Bach: Concerto No. 1
- Bach/Stokowski: Komm, süsser Tod
- Elgar: Enigma Variations
It’s designed for relaxed, focused listening, with music that highlights warmth, character, and quiet beauty.
More Info: Event: Enigma Variations & Bach - Visit Buffalo
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