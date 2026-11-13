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Hearts Clothing Closet reports strong October service
7 days ago
Hearts for the Homeless of WNY Inc.® reports that October was another strong month of service at the Hearts Clothing Closet & Discount Clothing Store on Tonawanda Street, supported by donors, volunteers, and staff. More information: https://heartsforthehomeless.org/clothing-closet/
This content is adapted from materials provided by Hearts for the Homeless of WNY Inc. ®
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