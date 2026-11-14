Buffalo has some wonderful dogs hoping for a fresh start and a loving home. Here are a few local pups who are ready to meet you.

Breed: Shepherd mix

Shepherd mix Age: 11 months (baby)

11 months (baby) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $0 (no adoption fee listed)

(no adoption fee listed) Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Buffalo, NY)

Training & skills: Housebroken, crate trained, has completed two training classes , knows sit, leave it, and high five

Housebroken, crate trained, has completed , knows Energy level: High-energy; needs regular activity and play

High-energy; needs regular activity and play Good with: Other dogs and her cat sister

Other and her sister Home needs: Fenced-in yard; ideally at least one other animal companion; access to plenty of chew toys so she doesn’t chew the wrong things

Fenced-in yard; ideally at least one other animal companion; access to plenty of chew toys so she doesn’t chew the wrong things Likes: Walks and trips to the dog park

Hazelnut is a smart, active young girl who’s already got a great training start and loves both dogs and cats. She’ll do best with an active family who can keep her busy and engaged.

👉 Meet Hazelnut and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Brindle with white

Brindle with white Shelter: The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter

Phone: (716) 851-5694

Bear is a handsome brindle boy waiting at the city shelter for someone to give him a second chance. Call the shelter to learn more about his personality, training, and what kind of home he’d do best in.

👉 Meet Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boston Terrier

Boston Terrier Gender: Female

Shelter/Rescue: Allie & Pals Rescue

Bugsy is a petite Boston Terrier girl in rescue care and looking for a safe, loving home. Details are limited on the listing, so please check with the rescue for her age, health, and what kind of family she needs.

👉 Meet Bugsy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: French Bulldog

French Bulldog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $600

Shelter/Rescue: Allie & Pals Rescue

Ludacris is a compact, chocolate-colored French Bulldog who’s currently with Allie & Pals Rescue. The adoption fee helps cover his care and vetting. Reach out to the rescue to learn more about his health, temperament, and home needs.

👉 Meet Ludacris and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Brindle

Brindle Shelter: The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter

Phone: (716) 851-5694

Elfie is a brindle beauty at the city shelter, hoping someone will see her and fall in love. Call the shelter to ask about her personality, whether she’s spayed, and if she’s a match for your home and other pets.

👉 Meet Elfie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter

Phone: (716) 851-5694

This small female Chihuahua mix is waiting at the city shelter. If you’re looking for a little companion dog, give the shelter a call and ask about the black-and-tan female Chihuahua from this listing.

👉 Meet this Chihuahua and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter

Phone: (716) 851-5694

A small male Chihuahua mix with black and white coloring is also at the city shelter. He could be a great fit if you’re hoping for a tiny buddy to share your home.

👉 Meet this Chihuahua and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter

Phone: (716) 851-5694

Another female Chihuahua mix with black and tan coloring is listed at the city shelter. Call and mention this specific listing link so staff can tell you more about her background and needs.

👉 Meet this Chihuahua and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Shelter: The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter

Phone: (716) 851-5694

This all-black female Chihuahua mix is also waiting at the city shelter. If you’re drawn to small dogs, she may be the perfect match once you learn more about her.

👉 Meet this Chihuahua and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Buffalo area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Visit their links, call the shelters or rescues, and share this list with friends and neighbors who might be looking to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.