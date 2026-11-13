The Town of Tonawanda Youth, Parks & Recreation will hold in-person registration for Session II Ice Skating Lessons and Hockey Learn to Skate at the Paddock Chevrolet Ice Arena on Tuesday, November 17, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Payment is due at sign-up by cash or check only. This session includes 7 classes running from November 21 through January 10. More information: http://www.ttypr.com

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Tonawanda Youth, Parks & Recreation