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📅 Chris Trapper live at The 9th Ward on Dec. 10
12 days ago
📅 Grammy-Nominated Chris Trapper Live in Buffalo
Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Chris Trapper is performing at The 9th Ward, 341 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14202 on December 10, 2026.
- Time: 8:00 PM – 11:00 PM (doors open 7:00 PM)
- Tickets: $30
- Venue phone: (716) 852-3835
Trapper, known for his work with alt-rock band The Push Stars and songs featured in films like “The Devil Wears Prada”, “There’s Something About Mary”, and “August Rush”, will bring his acoustic troubadour style to this intimate Buffalo venue.
Call the venue or visit the event website to purchase tickets and get more details.
More Info: Event: Chris Trapper - Visit Buffalo
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