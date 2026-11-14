Buffalo’s logistics and manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid on-site roles for people who like keeping materials, orders, and shipments moving.

Here are several supply chain and logistics jobs hiring in Buffalo, NY right now:

Employer: Moog Inc.

Moog Inc. Location: Buffalo / East Aurora, NY (On-site, 1st shift)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $22.00–$27.00 per hour

You’ll lead day-to-day work in a logistics cell, set priorities, support material flow, and help keep production on track for Moog’s Space and Defense Group. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of related experience, are comfortable with Microsoft Office, and like a mix of hands-on logistics and coordination.

Employer: JMS Talent Partners (hiring for a client)

(hiring for a client) Location: Buffalo, NY (On-site)

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Full-time, direct hire Pay: Up to $85,000 per year (based on experience)

This role owns purchasing, materials planning, and inbound logistics for a busy production facility. Ideal if you have 4–6 years in purchasing or inventory control, know ERP systems (like NetSuite, SAP, Oracle, etc.), and enjoy working closely with suppliers to keep production running smoothly.

Employer: Caplugs (Mokon)

Location: Buffalo, NY (In person)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $19.00–$22.00 per hour

Hands-on shipping role picking parts, preparing orders, building custom pallets/crates, and handling UPS/FedEx labels and dock work. Great for someone with at least 1 year of shipping/receiving experience who likes physical work and keeping the packaging area organized.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth paths, and exact requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.