Buffalo’s sales and marketing scene is busy, especially in media and hospitality. If you like closing deals or keeping a sales team organized, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media Location: Buffalo, NY (in-office)

(in-office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000–$45,000 base in NY + uncapped commission

Work with a big media group that owns local radio stations and digital platforms, selling ad and marketing solutions to local businesses. This is a full-cycle, consultative sales role with uncapped earning potential, strong benefits (PTO, holidays, health, 401(k) match), and room to grow if you have 2+ years of sales experience and a solid closing track record.

Note: There’s a second posting for this same role at Townsquare; it’s the same position, so it’s listed here once.

Employer: Buffalo Lodging Associates (Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton – Buffalo Downtown)

(Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton – Buffalo Downtown) Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: Full-time (implied)

Full-time (implied) Pay Range: $18.50–$19.50 per hour

Support the hotel’s sales and catering team by handling group room blocks, sales systems, and marketing materials right in the heart of downtown. Good fit if you’ve worked hotel front desk or sales support, are detail-focused, and want steady hours, weekly pay, benefits, hotel discounts, and tuition reimbursement.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—Buffalo employers are hiring and it’s a good time to get your name out there.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.