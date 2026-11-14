Buffalo has some solid security openings right now, especially if you want part-time work with steady hours or seasonal gigs.

Below are several public safety roles hiring now in Buffalo, NY.

Employer: Third-party security contractor for a local college

Third-party security contractor for a local college Location: Buffalo, NY 14225

Type: Part-time, Contract, Armed

Pay: $25/hour, 8–30 hours/week, guaranteed weekly hours

Evening campus safety role with static shifts, plus chances to pick up special events and athletic games for extra pay. You’ll do foot and vehicle patrols, respond to incidents, write reports, and work closely with campus staff and local law enforcement. NY State Security Guard License and NY driver’s license are required.

Employer: Allied Universal (contracted to a local college)

(contracted to a local college) Location: Buffalo, NY 14225

Type: Part-time, Seasonal, Event-based

Pay: $25/hour Armed, $20/hour Unarmed, about 4–24 hours/week

Great side gig if you want extra income without a weekly schedule. You’ll handle crowd control, entry screening, access control, and incident response at men’s and women’s home basketball games from Oct 2026–Apr 2027. Armed officers with NYS Armed Guard license are highly preferred, but unarmed officers with a NYS Guard license are welcome.

Employer: Not listed (general security role)

Not listed (general security role) Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: In-person security

Pay: $17.50–$18.50/hour

General security position with patrols, surveillance, access control, and incident response. Good fit if you have some security or strong customer service experience and can handle standing, walking, and occasional heavy lifting. Offers a flexible schedule and a referral program.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Buffalo security roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.