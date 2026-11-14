Buffalo’s making things again, and it shows. Local shops and plants are hiring for hands-on roles with solid pay and room to grow.

Employer: AllianceIT Inc (Aerospace/Defense client)

AllianceIT Inc (Aerospace/Defense client) Location: Buffalo, NY (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Contract

Pay: $25/hr (W2)

Shift: 2nd shift, 4:00 PM – 12:30 AM, 9/80 schedule (every other Friday off)

Work on state-of-the-art simulation systems that support U.S. defense. Great fit if you have 2+ years electronics/assembly, soldering skills, and want a clean, modern facility with steady, technical work.

Employer: Caplugs

Location: Buffalo, NY (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18 – $22/hr

Shifts: Day, Night, or Overnight (preferred availability)

Hands-on role assembling and maintaining plastic injection molds using hand tools, cranes, and powered storage systems. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, PTO, and a steady, team-focused shop environment.

Employer: Salit Metals WNY LLC

Location: Buffalo, NY (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20 – $27/hr

Shift: Day shift (required)

Operate saws, shears, overhead cranes, and forklifts to prep steel orders for customers. Good for someone who likes physical work, can lift up to 50 lbs, read a tape measure, and wants benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO) in a busy steel warehouse.

Employer: A2K Staffing (for a South Buffalo manufacturer)

(for a South Buffalo manufacturer) Location: Buffalo, NY (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Pay: $30 – $45/hr

Program, set up, and run CNC lathes/mills to make precision components. Best for experienced machinists with 4+ years CNC/programming and CAD/MasterCAM/SolidWorks skills who want top-tier hourly pay plus benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, PTO).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many shops will train the right person with a good attitude and some experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.