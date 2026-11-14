Buffalo’s tech scene is buzzing right now, with big consulting firms and local industry leaders all hiring. If you’re in IT, AI, or cloud, there are several roles here that can seriously level up your career and pay.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Buffalo, NY (listed as open/anywhere in US)

(listed as open/anywhere in US) Type: Full-time

Salary: $142,600–$261,500 base (US range; higher in NYC/CA/WA)

Lead ServiceNow IT Operations Management and CMDB projects for top clients. You’ll run multi‑disciplinary teams, own workstreams from design to deployment, and stay hands‑on with ServiceNow ITOM and AI/Now Assist features.

Employer: Moog Inc.

Location: Buffalo, NY (hybrid – East Aurora, NY)

(hybrid – East Aurora, NY) Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$125,000 annually

Own Moog’s global virtualization, server, storage, and backup platforms. Great fit if you’re strong with VMware, Terraform, and automation (PowerShell/Ansible) and want hybrid work, profit sharing, and solid benefits.

Employer: PwC

Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $155,000–$410,000

Senior leadership role shaping Appian and low‑code architectures for large clients. You’ll set technical direction, lead multiple projects, and work directly with executives on cloud, integration, and process automation.

Employer: PwC

Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,000–$202,000

Hands‑on AI role building agentic and generative AI solutions in SAP environments. Ideal if you have ~3+ years’ experience and want to work on prototypes, automations, and real client use cases in finance and ERP.

Employer: PwC

Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000–$232,000

Lead SAP analytics architecture across SAC, Datasphere, and BDC. You’ll manage teams and budgets while designing data and reporting solutions that power finance and operations.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Buffalo, NY (listed as open/anywhere in US)

(listed as open/anywhere in US) Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,500–$261,600 base (for most US offices; higher in select metros)

Client‑embedded AI leader role working on production‑grade ML, generative AI, and agentic systems. Great if you’re strong in Python, cloud AI/ML, and want to stay hands‑on while leading teams and shaping solutions.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has related roles that might be an even better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.