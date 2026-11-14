Buffalo’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options from gas stations to casinos to beauty counters. If you like helping people and being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: 7-Eleven

7-Eleven Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: Internship / Entry-level

Pay: $16.00 – $21.44 per hour

Cash handling, stocking, cleaning, and some food prep, with flexible schedules and training provided. Good fit if you want steady hours, room to grow, and benefits like 401(k), PTO, tuition help, and holiday premium pay (eligibility rules apply).

Employer: Busy salon (name not listed)

Busy salon (name not listed) Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: Full-time (part-time also available)

Pay: $19.74 – $23.34 per hour

Hands-on role doing manicures, pedicures, gel, and extensions in a busy shop—experience and a nail license/certification are required. Comes with employee discounts, flexible schedule, and professional development support.

Employer: Seneca Gaming Corporation

Location: Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino, Buffalo, NY

Type: Part-time

Starting Pay: $16.00 per hour (negotiable with experience/education)

Work off the gaming floor handling restaurant checks, cash, and guest seating in a fast-paced casino setting. Good for people with a friendly personality and some cash-handling or customer service experience who don’t mind a louder, smoking-allowed environment.

Employer: Sephora – NY Eastview Plaza

Location: 8202 Transit Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221

Type: Seasonal, flex hours (0–14 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.00 – $20.50 per hour (depends on location)

Help with stocking, online order support, and customer service during peak season in a busy beauty store. Great if you love makeup/skin care, want short-term, flexible hours, and can work nights, weekends, and holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers here are open to different schedules and experience levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.