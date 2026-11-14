Buffalo’s building and grounds scene is busy right now—solid union trades, hospital support, and hands-on roles all hiring. If you like staying active and working with your hands, this week has some strong options.

Employer: Anonymous (Union Local 22)

Anonymous (Union Local 22) Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: Full-time, union

Pay: ~$23.59–$47.17/hour (union scale)

Commercial/industrial HVAC work: rooftop units, chillers, refrigeration, and controls. Comes with union pay, health insurance, pension & annuity, company vehicle, gas card, paid leave, and phone reimbursement.

Employer: Mollenberg-Betz (Union Local 22)

Mollenberg-Betz (Union Local 22) Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: Full-time, union

Pay: ~$23.59–$47.17/hour (union scale)

Service and repair commercial and industrial steam and hot-water boilers, burners, and controls. Strong package with health insurance, pension & annuity, paid leave, company vehicle, gas card, and phone reimbursement.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Location: Buffalo/Amherst, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $46,700–$77,900/year

Plant and facility maintenance with a focus on electrical work plus carpentry and plumbing. No travel, no clearance needed, and access to big-company benefits like health insurance, retirement savings plan, paid holidays, and PTO.

Employer: Catholic Health – Mercy Hospital of Buffalo

Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: Part-time with benefits (days, 7:00am–3:00pm)

Day-shift hospital cleaning role keeping patient areas safe and sanitary. Union position with benefits for part-time, steady hours, and a healthcare setting—great if you like a structured routine.

Employer: Fox Pest Control (Rollins, Inc.)

(Rollins, Inc.) Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23–$26/hour + commission & bonuses

Route-based commercial pest control work with a company vehicle, gas card, and all tools provided. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, and clear promotion paths. NYS 7F Commercial Applicator License required.

Employer: Buffalo Academy of Science Charter School (BuffSci)

Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: Full-time

Keep classrooms, halls, and restrooms clean and safe for students and staff. Good fit if you like a steady routine, working around kids, and staying active all shift.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: Full-time

Travel to customers and detail vehicles on-site—interior and exterior. Ideal if you already have detailing gear, enjoy working solo, and take pride in making cars look brand new.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings with the same employer. Don’t wait too long; the good ones move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.