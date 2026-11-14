Buffalo has some solid admin openings right now, especially in schools and healthcare. If you’re organized, friendly, and good with details, these are worth a look.

Employer: Kenmore Tonawanda UFSD

Kenmore Tonawanda UFSD Location: Buffalo, NY (Edison Elementary School)

(Edison Elementary School) Type: Full-time, 10-month school schedule

Full-time, Hours: 7:45 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., 37.5 hrs/week

Application Deadline: 11/26/2026

Start Date: 11/30/2026 (anticipated permanent date 1/19/2027)

Busy school office role helping with attendance, discipline, phones, filing, and daily parent/student contact. Great fit if you’re detail-oriented, can multitask, and have solid typing and computer skills (Microsoft Office/Google Suite); civil service rules and background check apply.

Employer: Buffalo Public Schools

Location: Frank A. Sedita School #30, Buffalo, NY

Frank A. Sedita School Type: Temporary

Salary: $41,923 – $47,643/year

Final Filing Date: 11/20/2026

Clerical and typing role in a city school: typing letters and reports, filing, phones, front desk, and basic record-keeping. Good for someone with high school/GED plus a typing course who wants steady office work with clear duties and set hours.

Employer: Good Samaritan Home Health Agency

Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: From $21.00/hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, retirement plan, paid time off

Office-based coordinator role matching caregivers with home-care clients, handling call-outs, and keeping schedules accurate. Ideal if you have at least 1 year each of staffing, scheduling, and home care experience, are calm under pressure, and comfortable on the phone and computer.

Employer: Western New York Urology Associates

Location: Buffalo/Cheektowaga, NY (Harlem Professional Park)

(Harlem Professional Park) Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $18.00 – $22.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, HSA/FSA, paid time off, sick time, uniform allowance, free parking

You’ll schedule surgeries and testing, handle insurance authorizations, update the EMR, and keep patients and doctors in the loop. Best for someone with 2–3 years in a medical office and scheduling, strong attention to detail, and clear communication skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.