undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📋 Buffalo NY Admin Jobs – Multiple Office & School Roles
Buffalo has some solid admin openings right now, especially in schools and healthcare. If you’re organized, friendly, and good with details, these are worth a look.
Clerk Typist FT – Edison Elementary School
- Employer: Kenmore Tonawanda UFSD
- Location: Buffalo, NY (Edison Elementary School)
- Type: Full-time, 10-month school schedule
- Hours: 7:45 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., 37.5 hrs/week
- Application Deadline: 11/26/2026
- Start Date: 11/30/2026 (anticipated permanent date 1/19/2027)
Busy school office role helping with attendance, discipline, phones, filing, and daily parent/student contact. Great fit if you’re detail-oriented, can multitask, and have solid typing and computer skills (Microsoft Office/Google Suite); civil service rules and background check apply.
Typist – School #30 (Temporary)
- Employer: Buffalo Public Schools
- Location: Frank A. Sedita School #30, Buffalo, NY
- Type: Temporary
- Salary: $41,923 – $47,643/year
- Final Filing Date: 11/20/2026
Clerical and typing role in a city school: typing letters and reports, filing, phones, front desk, and basic record-keeping. Good for someone with high school/GED plus a typing course who wants steady office work with clear duties and set hours.
Staffing & Scheduling – Home Care
- Employer: Good Samaritan Home Health Agency
- Location: Buffalo, NY
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: From $21.00/hour
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, retirement plan, paid time off
Office-based coordinator role matching caregivers with home-care clients, handling call-outs, and keeping schedules accurate. Ideal if you have at least 1 year each of staffing, scheduling, and home care experience, are calm under pressure, and comfortable on the phone and computer.
Surgical Scheduler
- Employer: Western New York Urology Associates
- Location: Buffalo/Cheektowaga, NY (Harlem Professional Park)
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $18.00 – $22.00/hour
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, HSA/FSA, paid time off, sick time, uniform allowance, free parking
You’ll schedule surgeries and testing, handle insurance authorizations, update the EMR, and keep patients and doctors in the loop. Best for someone with 2–3 years in a medical office and scheduling, strong attention to detail, and clear communication skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.