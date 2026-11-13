Buffalo’s HR scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare and local retail. If you like helping teams grow and keeping workplaces running smoothly, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: Full-time, first shift (40 hrs/week)

Pay: Starting at $26.87/hour + comprehensive benefits

Support leadership development, onboarding, and employee engagement at a major cancer center. Great fit if you’re organized, love coordinating trainings and programs, and want your HR work tied to a strong healthcare mission.

Employer: Good Samaritan Home Health Agency

Location: Buffalo, NY 14221 (in person)

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: From $21.00/hour

Hands-on HR role in a home care setting, covering recruiting, payroll, employee relations, and compliance. Ideal if you have 1+ year HR and home care experience, an Associate degree, and want solid benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO).

Employer: The BFLO Store

Location: Buffalo, NY (in person)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $24.00–$30.00/hour

Blend HR work with public relations and customer experience at a popular local retailer. You’ll handle recruiting, engagement, and training while also acting as a brand ambassador at events and in-store.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule, growth paths, and exact requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.