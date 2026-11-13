Buffalo’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people time, and steady shifts, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: THE LUNCH BOX CAFE & CATERING

THE LUNCH BOX CAFE & CATERING Location: Buffalo, NY

Buffalo, NY Type: Part-time or Full-time (about 35 hrs/week )

Part-time or Full-time (about ) Pay: $18.00 – $21.00/hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, flexible schedule, referral program

Take orders, run the register, brew coffee, and make espresso drinks in a clean, organized café. Good fit if you want steady income with flexible hours, whether you’re a student or juggling a side hustle.

Employer: Tim Hortons (Clark Holdings Inc.)

Location: Buffalo, NY

Buffalo, NY Type: Part-time, overnight (3am–11am, one weekend day required)

Pay: Not listed

Prep and finish baked goods, keep the bakery stocked, and help keep the showcase looking fresh. Great if you’re a night owl who likes quieter shifts but steady, hands-on work in a busy quick-service spot.

Employer: Vice Restaurant

Location: Buffalo, NY

Buffalo, NY Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.00 – $35.00/hour

Benefits: Employee discount, paid training

Support the bar team, make and serve drinks, restock, and keep the bar area clean and organized. Good for anyone with bar or restaurant experience who wants higher hourly pay and a lively, guest-focused vibe.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like exact schedule can often be worked out with the manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.