Buffalo’s science scene is busy right now, from cancer labs to food R&D. If you like hands-on experiments and real-world impact, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (Health Research, Inc.)

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (Health Research, Inc.) Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: Full-time, first shift

Salary: $62,514 – $78,846/year (with benefits)

Work in a cancer genetics lab studying aggressive pediatric sarcoma using cutting-edge tools like proximity proteomics, functional genomics, and epigenetics. Great fit if you have a BS + 2.5 years or MS + 1.5 years of lab research, enjoy planning and running your own experiments, and want strong mentorship plus authorship and career-development support.

Employer: Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (Health Research, Inc.)

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (Health Research, Inc.) Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: Full-time, first shift

Salary: $20.40 – $26.11/hour (with benefits)

Bench-focused role supporting the same pediatric cancer research team with cell culture, molecular biology, and mouse work. Open to a bachelor’s in science, or an associate’s/high school diploma plus lab experience—ideal if you want hands-on skills, modern training (like genome editing and sequencing), and a path toward grad or professional school.

Employer: Lactalis USA

Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead R&D projects for the world’s largest dairy company, improving and creating cheese and dairy products from concept through plant trials. Best for someone with a Master’s in Dairy or Food Science and 5–10+ years’ experience, strong cheese and food tech expertise, and interest in cross-functional work, travel for plant trials, and mentoring technical teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—Buffalo labs and R&D teams often value drive and hands-on skills as much as a perfect resume.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.