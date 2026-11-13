Buffalo’s A&E scene is busy right now—good mix of office design roles and field work, from rail projects to techy mapping gigs. Here are several solid options if you like building, designing, or engineering how our city works.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $33.51–$47.92/hour

Support engineers with CADD design for transportation and infrastructure projects—lots of 3D drafting, plans, specs, and coordination with cross-functional teams. Great fit if you have 7+ years of drafting/design support and want strong benefits and steady project work.

Employer: Barton & Loguidice

Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$105,000/year

Design and manage mechanical systems for municipal, commercial, and industrial facilities—think HVAC, chilled/hot water, plumbing, and controls. Ideal if you have a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering, 5–10 years consulting experience, and are comfortable with AutoCAD/Revit and HVAC design software.

Employer: CPL (Architecture & Engineering firm)

Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: Internship (Summer session: May 17–Aug 6)

Pay: $19.00–$21.00/hour (NY range)

Hands-on internship where you’ll use Revit and Carrier HAP to support HVAC design, do load calculations, help with drawings/specs, and join site visits. Good for students or early-career folks who want real project experience, mentorship, and a path into architecture/engineering.

Employer: Cyvl

Location: Buffalo, NY (in-person)

Type: Short-term contract (1–2 weeks)

Pay: $30.00–$40.00/hour

Ride a company bike around Buffalo towing a sensor cart to collect LiDAR and GPS data on sidewalks—solo, outdoor work with flexible scheduling. Great if you’re between roles, like biking, and want quick exposure to mapping and geospatial tech.

Employer: Colliers Engineering & Design

Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $74,300–$88,000/year

Oversee rail and transit construction projects—review plans, inspect work in the field, track progress, and coordinate with owners, contractors, and designers. Good match if you have a civil/engineering tech background, like being on-site, and want strong benefits plus regular regional travel.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these firms hire for related roles, too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.