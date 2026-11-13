undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏗️ Buffalo Architecture & Engineering Jobs with Multiple Openings
Buffalo’s A&E scene is busy right now—good mix of office design roles and field work, from rail projects to techy mapping gigs. Here are several solid options if you like building, designing, or engineering how our city works.
Experienced Technician, Design Support
- Employer: WSP in the U.S.
- Location: Buffalo, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $33.51–$47.92/hour
Support engineers with CADD design for transportation and infrastructure projects—lots of 3D drafting, plans, specs, and coordination with cross-functional teams. Great fit if you have 7+ years of drafting/design support and want strong benefits and steady project work.
Mechanical Project Engineer
- Employer: Barton & Loguidice
- Location: Buffalo, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $90,000–$105,000/year
Design and manage mechanical systems for municipal, commercial, and industrial facilities—think HVAC, chilled/hot water, plumbing, and controls. Ideal if you have a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering, 5–10 years consulting experience, and are comfortable with AutoCAD/Revit and HVAC design software.
Architectural Market Sector Principal – Community & Culture (Internship at CPL)
- Employer: CPL (Architecture & Engineering firm)
- Location: Buffalo, NY
- Type: Internship (Summer session: May 17–Aug 6)
- Pay: $19.00–$21.00/hour (NY range)
Hands-on internship where you’ll use Revit and Carrier HAP to support HVAC design, do load calculations, help with drawings/specs, and join site visits. Good for students or early-career folks who want real project experience, mentorship, and a path into architecture/engineering.
Field Mapping Technician – Cyclist
- Employer: Cyvl
- Location: Buffalo, NY (in-person)
- Type: Short-term contract (1–2 weeks)
- Pay: $30.00–$40.00/hour
Ride a company bike around Buffalo towing a sensor cart to collect LiDAR and GPS data on sidewalks—solo, outdoor work with flexible scheduling. Great if you’re between roles, like biking, and want quick exposure to mapping and geospatial tech.
Rail Construction Engineer
- Employer: Colliers Engineering & Design
- Location: Buffalo, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $74,300–$88,000/year
Oversee rail and transit construction projects—review plans, inspect work in the field, track progress, and coordinate with owners, contractors, and designers. Good match if you have a civil/engineering tech background, like being on-site, and want strong benefits plus regular regional travel.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these firms hire for related roles, too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.