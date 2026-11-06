🧑‍💼 Buffalo HR Jobs: Multiple Openings Up to $325K+

Buffalo’s HR scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from hands-on recruiting to top-level strategy. If you work with people, policy, and culture, there’s something here worth a look.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Recruit healthcare pros, build client relationships, and help staff critical roles across the region. This is a good fit if you like fast-paced recruiting, hitting goals, and earning on performance while enjoying a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, HSAs/FSAs).

Employer: JK Executive Strategies, LLC (for a food & beverage manufacturer)

(for a food & beverage manufacturer) Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: Full-time, Executive

Salary: $265,000–$325,000 + variable compensation

Lead the entire HR function for a large, multi-site, farmer-owned organization. You’ll advise the CEO and Board, shape culture, oversee labor relations, and drive talent strategy across 1,000+ employees—ideal for a seasoned HR leader with manufacturing and union experience.

Employer: EY

Location: Buffalo, NY (role can be based anywhere in the US)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Buffalo falls under “all other US locations”): $99,300–$185,600 base, plus benefits

Partner with leaders in EY’s Financial Services practice to run performance, compensation, and career development programs. This role is great if you enjoy HR consulting, data-driven decisions, and AI-enabled HR transformation in a large, global firm.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles that might be a better match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.