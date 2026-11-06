🍽️ Buffalo Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Buffalo’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are looking for steady people who can handle a rush. Here are a few solid options if you like fast-paced work and clear paths to grow.

Employer: McDonald's (independent franchisee)

McDonald's (independent franchisee) Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead shifts, manage crew members, and keep things running smoothly so guests get fast, friendly service. This role is great if you have leadership experience and want advancement, tuition assistance, and a full benefits package while building management skills in a busy restaurant.

Employer: KBP Brands (Taco Bell)

Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50–$19.00 per hour (based on experience and other factors)

Run shifts, support the team, and keep service, cleanliness, and food safety on point. This one stands out for paid training, free shift meals, PTO, medical/dental/vision, and a clear path to Assistant Manager and Restaurant Manager roles.

Employer: The Howling Rooster

Location: Buffalo, NY 14223

Type: In-person

In-person Pay: $19.00–$24.00 per hour

High-volume kitchen looking for a skilled line cook with at least 2 years of real line experience and strong knife skills. If you’re dependable, self-motivated, and want to work on a serious line with good hourly pay, this could be a strong fit.

If one of these feels right, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.