👔 Buffalo, NY Executive Roles with Multiple $140K+ Openings

Buffalo’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in operations, finance, and the arts. Here are several management roles where you can step in and steer big projects, teams, and budgets.

Employer: HSBC

HSBC Location: Buffalo, NY (or Chicago)

(or Chicago) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex, global payment and connectivity projects that sit between tech and business. You’ll own end-to-end delivery for major clients, coordinate across U.S. and international teams, and help roll out modern treasury and payment solutions.

Employer: Materion

Location: Buffalo, NY (multi-site role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $148,500 – $237,100/year

Run a complex, multi-site manufacturing operation with facilities in Buffalo and beyond. This role owns safety, quality, delivery, cost, and capital projects, and leads Operations, Supply Chain, and Engineering teams with a strong focus on Lean and continuous improvement.

Employer: Buffalo Fine Arts Academy (Buffalo AKG Art Museum)

Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: Not listed

Not listed Salary: Not listed

Shape how the public connects with art through live music, talks, performances, and big events like M&T Bank First Fridays, Art of Jazz, and Art Alive. Great fit if you love event planning, community partnerships, and making the museum feel welcoming to everyone.

Employer: Moog, Inc.

Location: Buffalo/East Aurora, NY

Type: Full-time, Onsite

Salary: $185,000 – $215,000/year

Lead and grow Moog’s Army rotary-wing sustainment business, from customer relationships and capture strategy to oversight of major programs across multiple sites. Ideal for seasoned aerospace/defense leaders with strong P&L, business development, and military or procurement experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related openings that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.