🚚 Buffalo Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple $20–$40/hr Openings

Buffalo’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already managing teams. Here are a few local roles that stand out this week.

Employer: Ash Grove Cement Company (a CRH company)

Ash Grove Cement Company (a company) Location: Buffalo, NY

Salary: $20/hour

Type: Full-time (shifts may be 12+ hours, varying shifts)

Hands-on role unloading cement from railcars, running equipment (like skid steers and railcar movers), and keeping the terminal clean and safe. No cement or terminal experience needed—training is provided, and you get health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and paid holidays.

Employer: Erie County Medical Center Corporation (ECMC)

Location: Buffalo, NY

Salary: $18.93 – $24.58/hour

Type: Part-time, Day Shift

Hospital supply role where you stock, move, and track medical supplies using scanners and handheld devices. No set education or experience required, but you’ll be on your feet a lot and working across different hospital units.

Employer: O'Connell Electric

Location: Buffalo, NY

Salary: $35.00 – $40.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Lead daily warehouse operations for a construction-focused company—shipping/receiving, inventory, tool tracking, and supervising staff. Requires warehouse/logistics experience, comfort with tools and equipment, a valid driver’s license (Class B CDL needed), and the ability to lift up to 75 lbs.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.