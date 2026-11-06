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🚚 Buffalo Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple $20–$40/hr Openings
Buffalo’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already managing teams. Here are a few local roles that stand out this week.
Terminal Operator
- Employer: Ash Grove Cement Company (a CRH company)
- Location: Buffalo, NY
- Salary: $20/hour
- Type: Full-time (shifts may be 12+ hours, varying shifts)
Hands-on role unloading cement from railcars, running equipment (like skid steers and railcar movers), and keeping the terminal clean and safe. No cement or terminal experience needed—training is provided, and you get health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and paid holidays.
SPD Aide - RPT - Day Shift
- Employer: Erie County Medical Center Corporation (ECMC)
- Location: Buffalo, NY
- Salary: $18.93 – $24.58/hour
- Type: Part-time, Day Shift
Hospital supply role where you stock, move, and track medical supplies using scanners and handheld devices. No set education or experience required, but you’ll be on your feet a lot and working across different hospital units.
Warehouse Manager
- Employer: O'Connell Electric
- Location: Buffalo, NY
- Salary: $35.00 – $40.00/hour
- Type: Full-time
Lead daily warehouse operations for a construction-focused company—shipping/receiving, inventory, tool tracking, and supervising staff. Requires warehouse/logistics experience, comfort with tools and equipment, a valid driver’s license (Class B CDL needed), and the ability to lift up to 75 lbs.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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