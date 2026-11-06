🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Buffalo

Buffalo has some very special dogs hoping for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups are waiting at local shelters and rescues for someone just like you.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter

Phone: (716) 851-5694

Lady Rose is a beautiful tan-and-white pittie mix waiting at the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter. She’s an adult girl, past the tiny puppy stage, and ready to settle into a loving home that will give her structure, care, and plenty of affection.

If you’re looking for a loyal companion and want to support your local city shelter, Lady Rose could be the one. Call the shelter to ask about her temperament, whether she’s spayed, and how she does with other pets and kids.

👉 Meet Lady Rose and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: White

White Shelter: The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter

Phone: (716) 851-5694

This handsome white pittie boy doesn’t have a listed name yet, but he’s an adult American Pit Bull Terrier mix looking for a fresh start. He’s currently at the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter, waiting for someone to see him and say, “That’s my dog.”

Reach out to the shelter with the Adopt-a-Pet ID from the listing so staff can share more about his personality, training, and any medical or behavior notes.

👉 Meet this male pittie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Miniature) / Shih Tzu mix

Poodle (Miniature) / Shih Tzu mix Age: Young (about 1 year old )

Young (about ) Weight: About 14 pounds

About Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Rescue: Pixie Mamas Rescue

Info/Applications: Via rescue website (linked on Adopt-a-Pet page)

Bernie is a small, young mixed-breed pup with possible Shih Tzu and Poodle in his background. He’s about a year old and only 14 pounds. Bernie was found running in traffic, scared and badly neglected, with painful mats that were so severe he had to be completely shaved down.

Even after all that, Bernie’s spirit is still shining through. He’s now safe with Pixie Mamas Rescue, getting the care and love he deserves while he waits for a forever home that will keep him groomed, safe, and cherished.

You can start by filling out an online adoption application through the rescue’s official website, linked on his Adopt-a-Pet page.

👉 Meet Bernie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Buffalo, NY area, please consider visiting these organizations, sharing these pups with friends, or submitting an adoption application. Your home could be the safe, loving place they’ve been waiting for.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.