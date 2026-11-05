🔧 Buffalo Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Buffalo’s property and housing scene is busy, which means steady work for people who keep buildings running and looking good. Here are several solid building and grounds roles hiring now in Buffalo, NY.

Employer: Newmark

Newmark Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $61,560 – $66,560/year (plus potential bonuses and benefits)

(plus potential bonuses and benefits) What you’ll do: Handle preventative maintenance and repairs on building mechanical, electrical, HVAC, plumbing, life safety, and fire protection systems. You’ll respond to tenant requests, keep maintenance logs, coordinate outside contractors, and help with snow and ice operations .

Handle on building mechanical, electrical, HVAC, plumbing, life safety, and fire protection systems. You’ll respond to tenant requests, keep maintenance logs, coordinate outside contractors, and help with . Why it’s appealing: Stable, professional role with a clear salary range, strong benefits (healthcare, PTO, 401(k) match, parental leave), and the chance to work with a major commercial real estate firm.

Employer: Related Affordable

Related Affordable Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: Full-time, Non-exempt (overtime eligible)

Salary: $29.00 – $31.25/hour , weekly pay, plus annual performance bonus

, weekly pay, plus annual performance bonus What you’ll do: Lead the maintenance team at an affordable housing community—handle work orders, oversee make-ready units , manage vendors, keep grounds and common areas in top shape, and respond to after-hours emergencies .

Lead the at an affordable housing community—handle work orders, oversee , manage vendors, keep grounds and common areas in top shape, and respond to . Why it’s appealing: Strong hourly pay with overtime eligibility, lots of paid time off (19+ days), 401(k) and financial wellness perks, and room to grow into bigger roles within a large housing organization.

Employer: Lackawanna City School District

Location: Buffalo, NY area (in-person at district schools)

Buffalo, NY area (in-person at district schools) Type: Part-time

Salary: $16,886/year

What you’ll do: Daily cleaning of classrooms and school spaces —dusting, mopping, vacuuming, washing windows and walls, emptying trash, and keeping furniture and fixtures polished.

Daily —dusting, mopping, vacuuming, washing windows and walls, emptying trash, and keeping furniture and fixtures polished. Why it’s appealing: Good fit if you want steady, part-time work with paid time off, retirement plan, and EAP benefits. Great for someone with basic cleaning skills who can pass NYSED fingerprint clearance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.