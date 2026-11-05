💰 Buffalo Accounting & Finance Roles With Multiple Openings

Buffalo’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options from mission-driven nonprofits to private firms. If you like numbers and want stable, full-time work, these are worth a look.

Employer: The Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo, Inc.

The Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo, Inc. Location: Buffalo, NY (downtown, 290 Main St.)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $60,794 – $67,367 per year

Help manage general ledger, payroll, bank recs, and reports while supporting legal services for low-income clients. Strong fit if you’re detail-focused, good with accounting software, and want public service loan forgiveness–eligible work plus robust benefits and PTO.

Employer: The Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo, Inc.

The Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo, Inc. Location: Buffalo, NY (downtown, 290 Main St.)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $92,196 – $102,887 per year

Lead fiscal management for multiple grants: monitor spend-downs, prep and reconcile grant reports, and handle GAAP-compliant reporting. Great for an experienced accountant (CPA preferred) who likes complex funding work, tight deadlines, and strong benefits with public service loan forgiveness eligibility.

Employer: The Bonadio Group

Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $105,000 per year

Manage and review complex business and individual tax returns, mentor staff, and advise clients on tax planning. Best for CPAs/EAs with 5+ years public tax experience who want a path to partnership and exposure to specialized areas like international and financial industry tax.

Employer: Dave Smith Ford

Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $22.00 – $24.00 per hour (about 40 hrs/week)

Support payroll, A/R, A/P, bank recs, and month-end close in a dealership setting using Dealertrack. Good entry-to-mid level role if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with spreadsheets, and want steady hours plus health, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.