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🎓 Buffalo Education Jobs: Multiple Part-Time Teaching Roles
Buffalo has some fun, flexible education jobs right now, from STEM play to history adventures on the waterfront.
Part Time Lead Instructor – STEM & Robotics
- Employer: Brooklyn Robot Foundry
- Location: Buffalo, NY (14228)
- Type: Part-time, ~8–10 hours/week
- Pay: $18–$21/hour
Hands-on role teaching kids to build robots and explore basic engineering through play. Training, curriculum, and materials are all provided, so you don’t need prior robotics experience—just energy, creativity, and a love for working with kids. Flexible schedule with weekday, weekend, and holiday hours.
Math Teacher – Sick Leave Coverage (Grades 9–12)
- Employer: The Park School of Buffalo
- Location: Buffalo, NY
- Type: Full-time, Contract (Sick Leave Position)
- Pay: $125/day
Teach high school math at a progressive, college-prep day school. Ideal for experienced math educators who enjoy discussion-based learning, project work, and helping students build real confidence with problem solving.
Overnight Camp Counselor & Field Trip Educator
- Employer: Buffalo Naval Park
- Location: Buffalo, NY (Waterfront/Museum Ships)
- Type: Part-time, Seasonal
- Schedule: Weekday field trips; evening, overnight, and weekend encampments (hours vary)
- Pay: $16.25/hour
Lead tours and hands-on activities on historic naval ships, including overnight stays aboard the USS Little Rock. Great fit if you like history, museums, and working with kids and families in a very unique setting.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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