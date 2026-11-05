🎓 Buffalo Education Jobs: Multiple Part-Time Teaching Roles

Buffalo has some fun, flexible education jobs right now, from STEM play to history adventures on the waterfront.

Employer: Brooklyn Robot Foundry

Brooklyn Robot Foundry Location: Buffalo, NY (14228)

Type: Part-time , ~ 8–10 hours/week

, ~ Pay: $18–$21/hour

Hands-on role teaching kids to build robots and explore basic engineering through play. Training, curriculum, and materials are all provided, so you don’t need prior robotics experience—just energy, creativity, and a love for working with kids. Flexible schedule with weekday, weekend, and holiday hours.

Employer: The Park School of Buffalo

Location: Buffalo, NY

Type: Full-time, Contract (Sick Leave Position)

Pay: $125/day

Teach high school math at a progressive, college-prep day school. Ideal for experienced math educators who enjoy discussion-based learning, project work, and helping students build real confidence with problem solving.

Employer: Buffalo Naval Park

Location: Buffalo, NY (Waterfront/Museum Ships)

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Schedule: Weekday field trips; evening, overnight , and weekend encampments (hours vary)

Weekday field trips; evening, , and weekend encampments (hours vary) Pay: $16.25/hour

Lead tours and hands-on activities on historic naval ships, including overnight stays aboard the USS Little Rock. Great fit if you like history, museums, and working with kids and families in a very unique setting.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.