undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚧 Buffalo NY Construction Jobs With Multiple Openings
Buffalo’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for welders, HVAC pros, and site leaders. If you like hands-on work and steady projects, these are worth a look.
Shop Welder/Fabricator
- Employer: Flatiron Crane Operating Company (Simmers Crane Design & Services)
- Location: Buffalo, NY
- Pay: $30.00 – $35.00 per hour (based on experience)
- Type: Full-time, shop-based
Fabricate and weld overhead cranes and structural steel in a shop setting, then help with final assembly and testing. This role comes with medical, dental, vision, company-paid life and disability, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and company tools/gear for a stable, growth-focused career.
UNION HVAC, Plumbing & Mechanical Trades
- Employer: DV Brown & Associates, Inc.
- Location: Buffalo / Tonawanda, NY (projects across Western New York)
- Pay: Union scale, about $30.00 – $45.00 per hour (per CBA & classification)
- Type: Full-time, in-person
Multiple union roles open: HVAC service techs, steamfitter foremen and journeymen, sheet metal foremen and journeymen, plumbing techs and journeymen, plus an entry-level balancing & commissioning tech. You must already be a member of the appropriate trade union, and you’ll get union wages and benefits on commercial and industrial projects.
Construction – Medical Superintendent
- Employer: Michael Page (GC in the property/construction industry)
- Location: Buffalo, NY
- Pay: $85,000 – $105,000 per year
- Type: Full-time, permanent
Lead day-to-day work on medical construction projects, including renovations in occupied healthcare facilities. This role is ideal if you know ICRA protocols, can manage subs and schedules, and want 401(k), medical benefits, PTO, and a vehicle allowance while staying local.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Share this with a friend who’s good with tools or runs a crew.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.