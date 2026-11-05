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🐶 Playful Buffalo Dogs Ready for Adoption and New Homes
Buffalo has some very special dogs hoping to meet their new families soon. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pup to your home, now is a wonderful time to visit a local rescue or shelter.
American Pit Bull Terrier Puppies at The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter
These American Pit Bull Terrier mix puppies are all babies currently listed without names. They are at The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter and share similar details, so be sure to click each link to see photos and learn more.
Shelter: The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter
Phone: (716) 851-5694
[Female Pit Bull Terrier Puppy – White with Black]
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with black markings
- Shelter: The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter
- Contact: (716) 851-5694
👉 Meet this puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
[Male Pit Bull Terrier Puppy – Brown/Chocolate]
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter
- Contact: (716) 851-5694
👉 Meet this puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
[Female Pit Bull Terrier Puppy – White with Black]
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with black markings
- Shelter: The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter
- Contact: (716) 851-5694
👉 Meet this puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
[Male Pit Bull Terrier Puppy – White with Tan/Yellow/Fawn]
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn
- Shelter: The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter
- Contact: (716) 851-5694
👉 Meet this puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
[Female Pit Bull Terrier Puppy – Brown/Chocolate]
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter
- Contact: (716) 851-5694
👉 Meet this puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
[Male Pit Bull Terrier Puppy – Brown/Chocolate]
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter
- Contact: (716) 851-5694
👉 Meet this puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
[Female Pit Bull Terrier Puppy – Black with White]
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter
- Contact: (716) 851-5694
👉 Meet this puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
[Female Pit Bull Terrier Puppy – White with Tan/Yellow/Fawn]
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn
- Shelter: The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter
- Contact: (716) 851-5694
👉 Meet this puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Morgan
Morgan is a beautiful adult female Bernese Mountain Dog with Allie & Pals Rescue.
- Breed: Bernese Mountain Dog
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Adoption Fee: $500
- Medical/Care Included: Will be spayed, microchipped, up to date on core vaccines, heartworm negative, and up to date on preventions
- She will go home with a martingale collar and leash
- Morgan has just arrived and is scheduled for spay; her full bio is coming soon
For questions or more info, please contact Allie & Pals Rescue through her Adoptapet page.
👉 Meet Morgan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bernie
Bernie is a young male mixed-breed pup with Pixie Mamas Rescue.
- Breed: Likely Poodle (Miniature) / Shih Tzu mix
- Age: Young (about 1 year old)
- Gender: Male
- Weight: About 14 pounds
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Background: Found running in traffic, scared and neglected, with severe mats that required a full shave
- Despite his rough past, his rescue notes that his spirit is still bright
You can start by filling out an adoption application on Pixie Mamas Rescue’s official website, linked from his Adoptapet page.
👉 Meet Bernie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Buffalo, NY area and thinking about adopting, please reach out to these rescues and shelters, share these pups with friends and family, and consider making room in your home for a dog in need.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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