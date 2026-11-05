🐶 Playful Buffalo Dogs Ready for Adoption and New Homes

Buffalo has some very special dogs hoping to meet their new families soon. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pup to your home, now is a wonderful time to visit a local rescue or shelter.

American Pit Bull Terrier Puppies at The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter

These American Pit Bull Terrier mix puppies are all babies currently listed without names. They are at The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter and share similar details, so be sure to click each link to see photos and learn more.

Shelter: The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter

Phone: (716) 851-5694

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White with black markings

White with black markings Shelter: The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter

The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter Contact: (716) 851-5694

👉 Meet this puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter

The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter Contact: (716) 851-5694

👉 Meet this puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White with black markings

White with black markings Shelter: The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter

The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter Contact: (716) 851-5694

👉 Meet this puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter

The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter Contact: (716) 851-5694

👉 Meet this puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter

The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter Contact: (716) 851-5694

👉 Meet this puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter

The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter Contact: (716) 851-5694

👉 Meet this puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter

The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter Contact: (716) 851-5694

👉 Meet this puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter

The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter Contact: (716) 851-5694

👉 Meet this puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Morgan is a beautiful adult female Bernese Mountain Dog with Allie & Pals Rescue.

Breed: Bernese Mountain Dog

Bernese Mountain Dog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption Fee: $500

Medical/Care Included: Will be spayed , microchipped , up to date on core vaccines , heartworm negative , and up to date on preventions

Will be , , , , and She will go home with a martingale collar and leash

Morgan has just arrived and is scheduled for spay; her full bio is coming soon

For questions or more info, please contact Allie & Pals Rescue through her Adoptapet page.

👉 Meet Morgan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Bernie is a young male mixed-breed pup with Pixie Mamas Rescue.

Breed: Likely Poodle (Miniature) / Shih Tzu mix

Likely Age: Young (about 1 year old )

Young (about ) Gender: Male

Male Weight: About 14 pounds

About Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Background: Found running in traffic, scared and neglected, with severe mats that required a full shave

Found running in traffic, scared and neglected, with severe mats that required a full shave Despite his rough past, his rescue notes that his spirit is still bright

You can start by filling out an adoption application on Pixie Mamas Rescue’s official website, linked from his Adoptapet page.

👉 Meet Bernie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Buffalo, NY area and thinking about adopting, please reach out to these rescues and shelters, share these pups with friends and family, and consider making room in your home for a dog in need.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.