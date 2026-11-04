📅 Pigeon lecture for ages 50+ at North Park Library Nov. 4

📅 Learn About Pigeons at North Park Library (Ages 50+)

Curious about pigeons? Join University Express: Pigeons – Not Your Ordinary Bird on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, from 1:00–2:00 PM at the North Park Branch Library.

A past president of the Buffalo Pigeon Club, Jerry Gallagher, will talk about pigeon history, why they’re so intelligent, their life cycle, and the fun of raising and breeding them.

The library meeting room opens about 20 minutes before the class starts.

This program is for ages 50+. Registration is required and holds your seat until the class begins.

To sign up, stop by the North Park Branch front desk or call (716) 875-3748.