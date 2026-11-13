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🏥 Buffalo, MN Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & $70+ Hr RNs
Buffalo’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you’re bedside, front desk, or in senior care. Here are several local roles hiring now, all within town.
RN Emergency Department - Casual
- Employer: Allina Health
- Location: Buffalo, MN (303 Catlin St)
- Type: Casual / Part-time, 12-hour day/evening/night shifts
- Pay: $52.14–$77.00/hour
- Weekend: On-call every 4th weekend
High-commitment casual ED role with flexible scheduling and premium hourly pay. Expect 4–6 pre-scheduled shifts per 4-week period plus on-call, with chances to float for training (mileage reimbursed) and strong benefits through Allina.
RN Emergency Department (Nights)
- Employer: Allina Health
- Location: Buffalo, MN (303 Catlin St)
- Type: Part-time, 12-hour permanent nights
- Hours: 30 hours/week (0.6–0.75 FTE, 48–60 hrs per pay period)
- Pay: $44.64–$74.34/hour
- Weekend: Every 3rd weekend
Great fit if you like a steady night schedule in a busy ED. You’ll handle trauma and urgent cases, work in a union environment, and get access to Allina’s full benefits and education support.
Patient Access Representative
- Employer: Allina Health
- Location: Buffalo, MN (303 Catlin St)
- Type: Part-time, 8-hour evening/night shifts (3:00 pm–11:30 pm)
- Hours: 32 hours/week (0.8 FTE)
- Pay: $23.72–$30.64/hour
- Weekend: Every other weekend
Front-line hospital role greeting patients, checking them in, and handling insurance and payments. Good match if you have revenue cycle and customer service experience and want steady hours plus union-backed benefits.
Resident Assistant – The Glenn Buffalo Memory Care
- Employer: Great Lakes Management
- Location: Buffalo, MN
- Type: Full-time and Part-time available
- Shifts: 6am–2pm, 2pm–10pm, 10pm–6am, every other weekend/holiday
- Pay: $16–$24/hour DOQ
Hands-on caregiving in memory care, helping residents with daily living, activities, and emotional support. Offers shift differentials, free meal each shift, 401(k) match, PTO, and health benefits, plus tuition and loan support options.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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