Buffalo’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you’re bedside, front desk, or in senior care. Here are several local roles hiring now, all within town.

Employer: Allina Health

Allina Health Location: Buffalo, MN (303 Catlin St)

(303 Catlin St) Type: Casual / Part-time , 12-hour day/evening/night shifts

, 12-hour shifts Pay: $52.14–$77.00/hour

Weekend: On-call every 4th weekend

High-commitment casual ED role with flexible scheduling and premium hourly pay. Expect 4–6 pre-scheduled shifts per 4-week period plus on-call, with chances to float for training (mileage reimbursed) and strong benefits through Allina.

Employer: Allina Health

Allina Health Location: Buffalo, MN (303 Catlin St)

(303 Catlin St) Type: Part-time , 12-hour permanent nights

, 12-hour Hours: 30 hours/week (0.6–0.75 FTE, 48–60 hrs per pay period)

(0.6–0.75 FTE, 48–60 hrs per pay period) Pay: $44.64–$74.34/hour

Weekend: Every 3rd weekend

Great fit if you like a steady night schedule in a busy ED. You’ll handle trauma and urgent cases, work in a union environment, and get access to Allina’s full benefits and education support.

Employer: Allina Health

Allina Health Location: Buffalo, MN (303 Catlin St)

(303 Catlin St) Type: Part-time , 8-hour evening/night shifts (3:00 pm–11:30 pm)

, 8-hour shifts (3:00 pm–11:30 pm) Hours: 32 hours/week (0.8 FTE)

(0.8 FTE) Pay: $23.72–$30.64/hour

Weekend: Every other weekend

Front-line hospital role greeting patients, checking them in, and handling insurance and payments. Good match if you have revenue cycle and customer service experience and want steady hours plus union-backed benefits.

Employer: Great Lakes Management

Location: Buffalo, MN

Type: Full-time and Part-time available

available Shifts: 6am–2pm, 2pm–10pm, 10pm–6am , every other weekend/holiday

, Pay: $16–$24/hour DOQ

Hands-on caregiving in memory care, helping residents with daily living, activities, and emotional support. Offers shift differentials, free meal each shift, 401(k) match, PTO, and health benefits, plus tuition and loan support options.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.