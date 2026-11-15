Buffalo Grove neighbors are sharing some great free items this week. If you’re setting up a home office or refreshing a room, these local freebies might be just what you need.

Item: Stylish rectangular wall mirror with gray frame

Condition: Not stated, described as stylish wall mirror

Size: 36" x 24" (outside), 30" x 18" (glass)

Location: Green Lake Park, Buffalo Grove, IL

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice size for an entryway, bedroom, or over a dresser. Neutral gray frame should fit many styles.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: White credenza with storage

Details: One drawer and two shelves

Size: 40" wide x 16" deep x 30" tall

Location: Green Lake Park, Buffalo Grove, IL

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

Good for a small office, hallway, or living room storage. Slim depth makes it handy for tighter spaces.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Wooden bookshelf with three shelves

Description: Sturdy bookshelf, three open shelves

Size: 35" wide x 12" deep x 36" tall

Location: Green Lake Park, Buffalo Grove, IL

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice compact shelf for books, toys, or office supplies. Low height makes it good under a window or in a kid’s room.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Pottery Barn Kid's wooden desk with drawers

Description: Solid wood desk

Size: 48" L x 22" W x 30" T

Pickup timing: Pick up before Thursday (as stated by poster)

Location: Windfield, Buffalo Grove, IL

Source: nextdoor.com

Great for homework, crafts, or a small home office setup. Solid wood construction.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Buffalo Grove tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.