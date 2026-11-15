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🎁 Free Finds in Buffalo Grove — Mirrors, Desks & More
Buffalo Grove neighbors are sharing some great free items this week. If you’re setting up a home office or refreshing a room, these local freebies might be just what you need.
Rectangular Wall Mirror with Gray Frame
Item: Stylish rectangular wall mirror with gray frame
Condition: Not stated, described as stylish wall mirror
Size: 36" x 24" (outside), 30" x 18" (glass)
Location: Green Lake Park, Buffalo Grove, IL
Category: Home decor and accessories
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice size for an entryway, bedroom, or over a dresser. Neutral gray frame should fit many styles.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
White Credenza
Item: White credenza with storage
Details: One drawer and two shelves
Size: 40" wide x 16" deep x 30" tall
Location: Green Lake Park, Buffalo Grove, IL
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
Good for a small office, hallway, or living room storage. Slim depth makes it handy for tighter spaces.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Wooden Bookshelf
Item: Wooden bookshelf with three shelves
Description: Sturdy bookshelf, three open shelves
Size: 35" wide x 12" deep x 36" tall
Location: Green Lake Park, Buffalo Grove, IL
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice compact shelf for books, toys, or office supplies. Low height makes it good under a window or in a kid’s room.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Pottery Barn Kid's Wooden Desk with Drawers
Item: Pottery Barn Kid's wooden desk with drawers
Description: Solid wood desk
Size: 48" L x 22" W x 30" T
Pickup timing: Pick up before Thursday (as stated by poster)
Location: Windfield, Buffalo Grove, IL
Source: nextdoor.com
Great for homework, crafts, or a small home office setup. Solid wood construction.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Buffalo Grove tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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