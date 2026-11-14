Buffalo Grove’s retail scene is busy, and Sprouts is staffing up. If you like fast-paced grocery work and leading a team, these full-time manager spots are worth a look.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Buffalo Grove, IL

Buffalo Grove, IL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the Meat & Seafood Department end to end: cutting lists, ordering, inventory, and displays. This role is hands-on with meat cutting, leads a team, can act as Manager on Duty, and comes with Sprouts perks like competitive pay, 401(k) with match, store discount, and DailyPay access.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Buffalo Grove, IL

Buffalo Grove, IL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Vitamin & Health/Beauty department, helping shoppers choose supplements and wellness products. You’ll manage inventory and promos, coach a small team, and enjoy benefits like medical/dental/vision options, paid time off, 15% store discount, and DailyPay.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Buffalo Grove, IL

Buffalo Grove, IL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee several key areas: Grocery, Dairy, Frozen, and Beer/Wine. You’ll handle ordering, shrink control, truck unloading, scheduling, and team leadership, with access to bonus eligibility, benefits, 401(k) match, and DailyPay.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—manager roles like these don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.