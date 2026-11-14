Buffalo Grove has a solid mix of hands-on building, cleaning, and facilities roles right now. Good options here if you like staying active, working with your hands, and keeping spaces safe and clean.

Employer: Flex

Flex Location: Buffalo Grove, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead facilities for a major manufacturing partner, overseeing maintenance, building layout, safety programs, and vendor coordination. This is a higher-level role where you’ll manage teams, plan upgrades, handle budgets, and keep everything from offices to warehouses running smoothly.

Employer: MA Building Services - MI

Location: Buffalo Grove, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00/hour , about 40–55 hours per week

, about Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off, paid training, referral program, opportunities for advancement

Rol de limpieza después de construcción: quitar polvo y residuos, limpiar pisos y superficies, y dejar los espacios nuevos listos para uso. Buen ajuste si ya tienes experiencia en limpieza, puedes trabajar turnos largos y te gusta un trabajo físico con beneficios y horas extra posibles.

Employer: EcoShield Pest Solutions

Location: Buffalo Grove, IL (1341 Barclay Blvd)

Type: Full-time

Base Pay Range: $18.00 – $21.00/hour plus extra compensation based on sales

plus extra compensation based on sales Benefits: Weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid sick/vacation, 10 paid holidays, EAP, discounted pest control

Hands-on field role doing termite and mosquito treatments, insulation work, and other pest control services while talking with customers and explaining treatments. Good for someone 21+ with a valid driver’s license, some customer service experience, and comfort using ladders, tools, and safety gear.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—employers often train the right person who shows up and is ready to work.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.