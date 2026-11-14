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🔧 Buffalo Grove IL Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings
Buffalo Grove has a solid mix of hands-on building, cleaning, and facilities roles right now. Good options here if you like staying active, working with your hands, and keeping spaces safe and clean.
Facilities Manager
- Employer: Flex
- Location: Buffalo Grove, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead facilities for a major manufacturing partner, overseeing maintenance, building layout, safety programs, and vendor coordination. This is a higher-level role where you’ll manage teams, plan upgrades, handle budgets, and keep everything from offices to warehouses running smoothly.
Limpieza de Nueva Construcción (Construction Cleaning)
- Employer: MA Building Services - MI
- Location: Buffalo Grove, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00/hour, about 40–55 hours per week
- Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off, paid training, referral program, opportunities for advancement
Rol de limpieza después de construcción: quitar polvo y residuos, limpiar pisos y superficies, y dejar los espacios nuevos listos para uso. Buen ajuste si ya tienes experiencia en limpieza, puedes trabajar turnos largos y te gusta un trabajo físico con beneficios y horas extra posibles.
Pest Control – Additional Service Technician
- Employer: EcoShield Pest Solutions
- Location: Buffalo Grove, IL (1341 Barclay Blvd)
- Type: Full-time
- Base Pay Range: $18.00 – $21.00/hour plus extra compensation based on sales
- Benefits: Weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid sick/vacation, 10 paid holidays, EAP, discounted pest control
Hands-on field role doing termite and mosquito treatments, insulation work, and other pest control services while talking with customers and explaining treatments. Good for someone 21+ with a valid driver’s license, some customer service experience, and comfort using ladders, tools, and safety gear.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—employers often train the right person who shows up and is ready to work.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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