🛒 Buffalo Grove Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Buffalo Grove has some solid front-line and retail leadership roles open right now, with steady hours and room to grow.

Here are a few worth a closer look:

Employer: Aditi Consulting (supporting Vapor Bus)

Aditi Consulting (supporting Vapor Bus) Location: Buffalo Grove, IL

Type: Contract, full-time

Pay: $22.00/hour (overtime eligible)

Handle customer calls and emails about products, pricing, and orders, and manage the full order process in Oracle. This role fits someone with 2+ years of customer service and strong problem-solving skills who likes working fairly independently.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 50 W Lake Cook Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $17.00 – $17.25/hour

Assistant Manager role in a busy convenience store with weekly pay, bonuses, benefits, and 401(k) match. Good fit if you enjoy leading a team, handling cash and bookkeeping, and want a clear path into store management.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Location: 1212 W Dundee Road, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089

Type: Full-time

Estimated salary range: $49,996.96 – $62,543.52/year

Step into a Store Manager in Training role where you’ll learn to run the whole store: hiring, training, merchandising, and hitting profit goals. Comes with quarterly bonus potential, PTO, retirement with match, and other benefits for experienced retail leaders.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often open doors to other roles at the same company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.